For decades, the tech industry’s heart has been Silicon Valley, the Bay Area’s “Computer Camelot.” But now the $$ is moving—and here’s where it’s going.

What is it about the area just south of San Francisco that attracts the biggest name in the technology business?

Is it the weather?

Is it the area’s relative proximity to the beach?

Is it the stellar hockey-playing of the San Jose Sharks?

Regardless of the reason, it’s a well-known fact that Silicon Valley is the official hub of the tech world, and it has been for several decades.

Think about it: three of the biggest tech companies on the face of the planet are headquartered there. Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) (FB) all call that part of California home.

If this is where the innovation has been, then it only stands to reason that this is ALSO where the money is, too.

Venture capitalists have been POURING money into the companies that come out of Silicon Valley, and their return on investment has been incredible to date.

Silicon Valley has become the “Hollywood” of computer programmers and other tech-heads because much like blossoming actors want to make it big in Tinsel Town, the technologically-inclined want to make it big in Silicon Valley.

However, while the tech world has revolved around the area for the past 30+ years…there’s been a shift in the wind, and it might be blowing the money right out of the Valley.

Following The Money In Tech

Again, for decades, the tech and more importantly, the money in the industry was focused on Silicon Valley, with other cities like New York City and Boston on the East Coast grabbing some of that cash as well.

These three areas have been responsible for 75% of the capital funding in tech, but the majority of it always headed California’s way.

This has been the way of it.

But now the money is starting to flow in another direction, and we’re starting to see other “rising cities” across the nation that are becoming innovation hubs in their own right.

During a recent appearance on Yahoo Finance news, AOL co-founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case said, “We’re starting to see – and it was building over the last few years but, I think, accelerated because of the pandemic – a dispersion of capital, and it’s not just a few other cities. It’s really dozens of cities.”

How much capital?

Well, in 2021, more than $13 billion in venture capital dollars was dispersed to regions outside of Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston.

That’s a lot of cheddar…

And it’s also the first time in a decade that less than 30% of VC’s cash has gone to Silicon Valley startups. For reference, in 2017, VC’s capital in the Bay Area was more than 50%.

The pandemic really made people think about where they wanted to live, and the high taxes, high cost of living, and horrid conditions in San Fran and the surrounding areas makes it a less desirable place to be.

But you know where it’s nicer?

Well, according to a report from Pitchfork and Revolution, things are considerably more pleasant in the following 12 communities in no particular order: Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington, DC.

According to Case, “It’s a broad-based effort, and it’s beyond the usual suspects that people talk about like Seattle and Austin. We’re seeing a lot of momentum in Chicago, in Los Angeles, in Raleigh-Durham, in Dallas, in Phoenix, in Columbus, here in Washington, DC… so, I think over the next decade you’ll see dozens of cities rise up, not just a few.”

That’s good news…

However, what does this mean for investors?

Good Or Bad News For Silicon Valley?

Well, for one thing, it means that there will be more and different opportunities for us to grab profits. Different regions of the country have different mindsets and different focuses, which will be incredible in the long run.

However, right now…that doesn’t help us.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait until the dust settles to see where everybody lands.

So, until then, we DO know that there is something these companies need no matter which city they decide to call home: semiconductors.

The metals used to create the chips that make technology run are in high demand, and the chips even more so.

That’s why, for months now, there hasn’t been a week where a semiconductor stock hasn’t appeared on the Green Zone Fortunes Hotlist.

This week, it’s Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

While the company has experienced a bit of dip over the last few days, things are looking up overall, which is why Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore highlighted it on the Hotlist.

What makes this company bullish?

Well, take a look for yourself:

Now, this number would be a LOT higher if AMD weren’t such a valuable company. They come in just over a $167 billion valuation, but if they were smaller, they’d be in the 80s or even the 90s of the GZF rating system. But for a company of this size, a 72 is STILL a great score.

This gives us a way to profit now as we bide our time while the VC development plays out.

There’s always a way to make money…

You just need to find it.

Adam and Charles did…and so can you.

“Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location.” – Reid Hoffman