Garage doors that can detect your car approaching.

Lights that automatically turn on when the sun sets.

Sensors that alert you when someone is at your door.

Power up all your appliances with a small new energy device.

You can control it all right from your phone.

These are some of the exciting features you can expect to see in a smart home.

Not only that.

By investing in smart home technology — like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics — you can make extraordinary gains!

These mega trends are working together to create futuristic smart homes today.

We’ve been telling you that you’re going to see America 2.0 unfolding all across our great nation. Now, here it is showing up right in the comfort of your own home.

The smart home market is gearing up to soar!

And I have a great way for you to invest now in the IoT tech making it possible … before the market jumps 88% over the next four years.

Leaps and Bounds in Smart Home Tech

In the U.S. alone, per Statista, the smart home market is forecast to soar from $25 billion in 2020 to $47 billion by 2024.

This is an 88% jump and an impressive compound annual growth rate of 16.9%:

The smart home takeover is full speed ahead.

In the next few years, you’re going to see a variety of smart home techs surge in U.S. homes more than ever before. Just take a look at some we’ll see by 2024:

A 21% jump in smart appliances.

A 35% leap in smart energy, lighting and security.

And a 51% soar in control and connectivity.

The potential for growth in the smart home investment market is boundless, especially in today’s environment.

As more people stay close to home, the idea of a traditional home has evolved to take on additional functionality.

Your home has always been a sanctuary. A place where you and your loved ones can connect and rejuvenate.

But now, for many of us, it’s also a place of business.

Meaning, the current work-from-home wave has made our residences a virtual home office.

Homes are also the hot new “staycation” spot.

In my recent impromptu Twitter poll, I asked folks if they’ll take a summer vacation this year, 33.3% responded with a “Nope, staying home.”

IoT ETF + New Energy Stock for Your Smart Home Profits

We here at Bold Profits are bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on IoT, AI and all things smart!

So here are two steps to follow to get in on this smart trend.

No 1. — New energy to transform homes and your America 2.0 portfolio.

Paul Mampilly sees a new energy revolution coming in America 2.0. There’s a technology that will make this upgrade possible.

It’s spreading at such a breakneck speed that it will go from powering a few homes last year…

To providing power to 50 million American homes nationwide … all starting now.

So, for the best way to play the new energy side of smart homes, click here for Paul’s No. 1 stock for the endless energy revolution.

No 2. — Invest in the IoT tech behind smart homes.

I recommend buying shares of the Global X Internet of Things ETF (Nasdaq: SNSR).

Per Global X, this “one of a kind” exchange-traded fund (ETF):

Seeks to invest in companies that stand to potentially benefit from the broader adoption of the Internet of Things as enabled by technologies such as Wi-Fi, 5G telecommunications infrastructure, and fiber optics.

This includes the development and manufacturing of semiconductors and sensors, integrated products and solutions, and applications serving smart grids, smart homes, connected cars, and the industrial internet.

Company holdings in this ETF include cutting-edge smart home stocks of today.

Over the past year, SNSR’s total return is almost 39%, edging out major U.S. indices by as much as 12-to-1:

So, I recommend buying this ETF for promising exposure to the rising smart home trend.

