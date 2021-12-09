Yes, the Metaverse is a mystery to many people—but it’s not a mystery to Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg, whose meta-mansion just created a financial windfall.

If you’re already having a hard time wrapping your head around the concept of the Metaverse, do yourself a favor and don’t read this.

I don’t want to be responsible for your brain imploding, and what I’m about to tell you will probably melt your neurons if you haven’t been following the Metaverse news.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: the Metaverse is the future. That’s been clear ever since Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement that Facebook would be changing its name to Meta.

Walking hand-in-hand with Blockchain, the Metaverse is leading us into the future, changing the world in the same way as combustible engines and the printing press.

If you want to get a glimpse of where we’re headed, do yourself a favor and read the book Ready Player One by Ernest Cline.

Not only is it a fun read (especially for those of us that grew up on the culture of the 1980s), but this book will also teach you more about the Metaverse than anything else will. Of course, in the book, the sprawling digital world is not called the Metaverse, it’s called The Oasis, but it’s otherwise conceptually identical. Reading that book will show you just how all-encompassing this technology will most likely become.

There’s also a movie version…but the film doesn’t do it justice. You need to look at the book as an educational device rather than entertainment.

Metaverse Profit Opportunities… All-But-Guaranteed

Now, I say it’s the future because the ability to make a profit is incredible. Mark Zuckerberg has it basically gives us another world—a digital world—to help expand our fortunes.

Basically, it gives us DOUBLE the opportunity to profit…and that’s already GUARANTEED!

How do I know?

Because digital real estate is already bringing in MILLIONS—and just in like the real world, the most important aspect to buying plots of digital land in the Metaverse is “location, location, location.”

What do I mean?

Well, let me paint a story for you…

Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg has already purchased a mansion in the Metaverse—and for a guy that has never held a real job, he sure seems to know a business opportunity when he sees it.

Snoop jumped into the Metaverse early, bought a plot of “land” in the Sandbox (a Metaverse world), and built himself a mansion there.

But that mansion itself isn’t the real moneymaker.

Joining The Dogg Pound

The actual cash cow here is the other digital plots of land AROUND Snoop’s mansion.

Those plots of land just pulled in a whopping $1.23 million from other Metaverse users.

Oh…and that total came from the sale of just THREE of these virtual estates conveniently located next to Snoop’s plot of land, with the most expensive space selling for $453,000.

$453K…for DIGITAL land!

What makes this thrilling is that now anybody (provided they have a little scratch to spare) can live next door to a celebrity.

You don’t have to be one of the entertainment elite and live in the Hollywood Hills to do it. You can just buy some digital real estate and build on it!

That’s why I keep telling everybody and anybody who will listen that the Metaverse isn’t just a “cool new thing.”

It’s how people will be interacting in the future.

People will go to work through the Metaverse…kids will go to school through the Metaverse…couples will get MARRIED through the Metaverse.

Our world will start moving to the inner spaces of the internet before you know it.

And the quicker we get on board with this technology, the quicker we’ll accept the fact that it’s a great way for us to make money—and we can start doing it before all the skeptics even have a clue.

Pay attention to this one, folks…

This story is bigger than it seems.

“You might not have a car or a big gold chain, stay true to yourself and things will change.” – Snoop Dogg