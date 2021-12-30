The Green Zone Rating System is the magic behind Money Moves…but how does that magic actually work?

Hey, have you ever wished that there was a place where you could go for quick, reliable, easily-understandable stock advice? Wouldn’t it be great if, just by knowing a stock’s ticker symbol, you could learn all about its value, its projected future, and its benefit to you? And if such technology exists, wouldn’t it be great if it were FREE??

If you answered yes to these three questions, then I have some good news for you.

Your wishes have been granted by the magical widget at MoneyandMarkets.com.

I know, you might be thinking that this is some real Harry Potter stuff and that I am pulling an early April Fools joke on you, but I promise you I’m being serious right now!

Our buddies at Money and Markets have designed a stock-rating system that ranks 8,000 stocks on a scale of 0-100. It is a proprietary system, which is a fancy way of saying that no one can steal the secret code used to design the system.

Money and Markets even designed a whole publication around the Green Zone rating system starring our own financial wizards, Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore, which you can learn more about by clicking here .

The stocks are rated using six categories: volatility, quality, size, momentum, value, and growth.

Each stock is given a green, yellow, or red color based on its rating. You know, like a traffic light.

Red indicates the high-risk stocks to avoid or dump, yellow stocks are neutral for the time being, and anything in green means we are super pumped about it and recommend buying ASAP.

And our Green Zone rating system is so easy that even a caveman can use it. (Poor cavemen…everyone is always making fun of their intelligence, but they have feelings too.)

You can simply go to www.moneyandmarkets.com and look for the search box that says Green Zone rating.

Type in the name of the stock you are searching for, and boom! (In honor of John Madden) the Green Zone rating appears.

For example, the other day I wrote a piece recommending purchasing shares of Weis Markets amid an ongoing price hike for meat in the US.

So, if you were to go to the Green Zone Rating search bar, and type in Weis Markets, this is what would appear:

As you can see, this stock is in the green with a “strong bullish” rating and an overall score of 98—which is GREAT! The rating system recommends buying the stock, and if you really want to get into the weeds, you can read all the financial numbers of the company as well.

Stocks like Tesla are in the yellow zone, which means we are neutral and have a watch-and-see approach to the stock, as you can see here.

And then there is the dreaded red zone. If you were interested in buying stock in Peloton, then now’s the time to thank us. According to the Green Zone system, Peloton is in the red, marking it “high risk,” and we recommend selling or shorting the stock as soon as you can.

So, there it is, my fellow Money Movers! That’s the magic behind what we do. Our beautiful, brilliant, simple, and FREE Green Zone Rating System.

So now when you read our quality content here at Money Moves and we refer to the Green Zone Rating System, you know what the heck we’re talking about. Don’t forget that you have access to the very same information that my colleague Shawn and I use every single day.

So, head over to Money and Markets and have fun playing with the Green Zone rating system. Click the link here.

Investing tip: Consider searching for stocks on our Green Zone Rating System before purchasing new shares. Just a thought…