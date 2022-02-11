Despite claims that inflation was only temporary, it’s spiked to 7.5%, marking the highest we’ve seen in 40 years! Still no word on a solution from the Fed…

So much for inflation being “transitory.”

Yeah, I am looking at you, Jerome Powell.

According to the newest pricing numbers from the Labor Department, inflation continues to rage.

Inflation overall soared 7.5% over the past year, the most in 40 years.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Used-car prices continued to drive overall inflation, rising 40.5% in January from a year ago. A sharp uptick in housing rental prices also contributed to last month’s increase.

Food prices surged 7%, the sharpest rise since 1981. Restaurant prices rose by the most since the early 1980s, pushed up by an 8% jump in fast-food prices from a year earlier. Grocery prices increased 7.4%, as meat and egg prices continued to climb at double-digit rates.”

Consumer prices rose by 7.5% over the previous year, the fastest increase in 40 years. And if my knowledge of history is correct, Ronald Reagan was president then. That is how long it has been since inflation was this high.

Fortunately, we had Paul Volker as Fed Chairman then, and he raised interest rates that threw us into a recession…on purpose!

I know, sounds crazy, but that’s what Mr. Volker did. He did so because inflation was so high that there was quite literally no other option. Raising interest rates took a crap-ton of money out of the monetary supply, which thus reduced prices across the board.

How about that for an in-depth explanation of monetary policy, huh?

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates three times this year…and maybe even four!

Wages have been increasing, which is great!

But what isn’t great is inflation.

Wages have risen 4.7% over the past year, but as the WSJ report stated, inflation has risen at 7.5%

So, I am no math major, but by my calculations, inflation is rising faster than wage growth, which limits how many products we can buy.

No word on whether Jerome Powell saw his shadow, predicting six more months of Fed rate hikes.

But if prices continue to rise, it might take more than three Fed rate hikes this year to subdue the out-of-control inflation.

And yeah, I know that there are supply chain issues and wages and demand is rising that is partly responsible for inflation, but Congress pumped trillions of dollars into the economy on top of the Fed’s massive quantitative easing program.

That has to be part of the explanation for inflation, right?

Just saying…

Unfortunately, inflation doesn’t appear to be transitory anymore, and the Fed even admits that is going to be with us for a while. How long? Well, my fellow Money Movers, I couldn’t tell you. If I could see the future I would have placed bets, taken my winnings, and retired a long time ago.

But fortunately for you, I am here, and like Leonardo DiCaprio’s character said in the film Wolf of Wall Street, “I’m not f*****g leaving!”

And, sadly, either is inflation.