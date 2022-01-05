A new contender in the great Electric Vehicle War has just emerged this week. Tesla is no longer the only show in town. Most of the big boys, including VW, Toyota, GM, Ford, BMW, and Nissan have already announced plans to grow their electric vehicle production, and now Sony has just announced they are entering the EV war.

That’s right, the company that gave us PlayStations is now going to give us electric vehicles—and someday even autonomous vehicles if things go to plan.

Sure, I played PlayStation as a kid, but I was always more partial to the original Nintendo console, playing games like Super Mario Brothers and Duck Hunt.

But now I am really dating myself, so in the interest of pretending I am cool so the modern PlayStation 5 fans accept me, I’ll move on to more important content.

Important content like the announcement that Sony made in Las Vegas at the CES technology conference. Because what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas…unless a large corporation like Sony announces they are making electric vehicles, in which case that information spreads quickly

Sony announced that they will create a company division focused on vehicle development named Sony Mobility Inc. At the CES technology conference, Sony showed off a protype seven-seat electric sport-utility vehicle with all-wheel drive.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Sony first displayed an EV sedan at CES two years ago, but it said at the time it didn’t necessarily plan to sell a Sony car. The initial prototype served to show off Sony’s image sensors, which can be a key part of autonomous driving systems. The new Las Vegas announcement suggested Sony does plan to sell vehicles under its own brand rather than merely supplying its technology to other carmakers. The company said it would establish a company called Sony Mobility Inc. in the spring.

Sony said 40 sensors were installed in its prototype. It said it eventually aimed to offer what is known as level four autonomous driving, in which the car can drive itself without human involvement under certain conditions.”

For those curious, our Money and Markets Green Zone rating is “strong bullish” on shares of Sony, which means we recommend buying shares of the mega-corporation, and we predict it will outperform the market 3x over the next 12-months.

In 2020, EVS made up about 5% of new car sales globally. In Europe, which has been more aggressively pushing electric vehicles, the number is 10%. And in Norway new EV sales account for more than 70% of new car sales.

By 2030, EVs are expected to make up 26% of all car sales globally. By 2040, Morgan Stanley projects that it will be closer to 72%.

So, currently, Tesla has the most market share, but VW, BMW, Nissan, and others are quickly making up ground.

Will Sony be the next company to give Elon Musk a run for his dodge coin? Time will tell.