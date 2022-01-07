After spending years on top of the electronics industry, Sony has decided that making movies and game consoles is too easy. Now they’re making electric cars.

While I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a “gamer,” as a child of the 80s, video games have ALWAYS been a part of my life.

From my first Atari to my Nintendo to my first Sony PlayStation, I’ve played video games since I was six years old.

I say I’m not a gamer, but I do play video games quite often. I understand how weird that sounds coming from the mouth of a 48-year-old man, but there are MILLIONS of Gen-Xers my age that would confess to do the same thing.

It’s fun, it’s stress-reducing, and it’s actually something that connects us to the current generations.

When I talk to members of the younger generations, we don’t always have much in common, but we can always find common ground on video games.

Since 1996, I’ve been a proponent of Sony PlayStation consoles. I’ve tried others, but I just like the way that the PS operates.

I have one hooked up to my TV right now, and a couple days a week, I’ll turn it on for an hour or so and unwind by shooting other people in my favorite game, Call of Duty.

Sony makes a quality product, and so I’ve stuck with them for a quarter of a century.

Sony Spreading Its Wings

However, Sony (SONY) is a lot more than just a game maker. They make top-of-the-line electronics like TVs and DVD players, and they also dabble in the movie industry.

The two Amazing Spider-Man films were all them, no input from Marvel.

We’ve come to expect a company like Sony to think outside of the box…but no one anticipated the company trying to get into the automotive industry.

However, we SHOULD have seen this coming. With cars moving towards going all-electric, it was only a matter of time until a company like Sony thought about throwing their hat into the ring.

It should surprise nobody that Sony’s been testing the car industry for viability as the company already makes sensors and electronic components for some carmakers.

But they really turned some heads when they showed off an EV prototype back in 2020.

It was the reception of that prototype that inspired Sony to go full-tilt boogie into the car game, and earlier this week, the company announced that it’s launching Sony Mobility, a new division with the intent of grabbing their own share of the EV market.

How did they announce this? By unveiling a state-of-the-art model with all the bells and whistles, including panoramic screens, seat speakers, and PlayStation game-streaming.

Just what every driver needs, right?!

But Is This A REAL Venture?

However, there are some skeptical investors out there that think this revelation is nothing more than a commercial for other EV companies to partner with them to outfit their cars with Sony products.

This wouldn’t be the first instance of this kind of advertising.

Other high-profile companies like Google (GOOG) and Apple (APPL) have each spent years toying with the EV idea, but none of them have ever gone to market.

But other investors think this may be the real deal.

Some companies are looking to expand their horizons with the smartphone and PC markets slowing down over the last few years, and EVs would give a company like Sony a shot in the arm, potentially a whole new life if successful.

It’s Darwinism played out in the business world, so it’ll be worth keeping your eye on.

My partner-in-crime Ryan James wrote about this yesterday, so if you’d like to get his thoughts on this big announcement, you can do so here.

If you do, you’ll see how Sony stacks up on our Green Zone Fortunes rating scale—and I promise you, it’s worth a look!

Either way, we’ll be keeping our eye on Sony and any announcement for a release of their new EV…

Though now I’m wondering if Nintendo will be the next to enter the fray!

“I have called this principle, by which each slight variation, if useful, is preserved, by the term of Natural Selection.” – Charles Darwin