With inflation rising and Ukraine defending itself against tyranny, the S&P 500 is getting closer and closer to reaching a “Death Cross” pattern.

“Death Cross.”

Doesn’t that just sound ominous? Like something a medieval clergyman would put on your door during the height of the Black Plague…or maybe some obscure Nazi war medal from the Second World War.

One thing is clear though…it doesn’t sound good.

In reality, a “Death Cross” is actually connected to the financial world–and for investors and those of us that make our living from the markets, that connotation is just as bad as the other two.

For any who might not know, a “Death Cross” is a technical chart pattern that shows the potential for a major sell-off. It appears on a chart when a stock or index’s short-term moving average crosses below its long-term moving average.

Basically, it’s a pretty bad sign (unless you’re a shorter)–and seeing as our current market seems to be in flux, the Death Cross we’re staring at right now couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The Death Cross Event

The S&P 500 index is closing in on a Death Cross, and many chart-watchers view it as the moment that a shorter-term correction morphs into a longer-term downtrend like a bear market.

The S&P is getting dangerously close to bear territory.

At the time of this writing, the S&P was trading down 0.6%, with its 50-day moving average at 4,508.56 and its 200-day at 4,466.34–a difference of just 42.22 points.

If things continue to move in this direction, we could probably see this event happen by next week.

I shouldn’t have to explain why this isn’t the most favorable of market trends…especially seeing as this could be a BROADER problem. The Dow ALSO hit a death cross as the index’s 50-day average (34,990.79) fell below its 200-day (35,008.55) on Tuesday.

The NASDAQ hit a Death Cross back in mid-February, but what makes the S&P’s Death Cross newsworthy is the fact that the last time the index recorded one was nearly two years ago on March 30, 2020, which many consider the very height of the pandemic lockdowns.

However, we all knew that was temporary and simply a result of the panic that COVID first caused; this time though, it’s because of the actual economic conditions.

Let’s Change Our Strategy – Not Our Attitude

Remember, while bear markets have a negative connotation to them, bears really aren’t inherently bad.

Sure, the high-growth prospects tend to disappear, but other opportunities appear, especially in the asset-based sector.

It’s simply a shifting of gears. It’s not the end of the world…nowhere close.

It’s almost like we should get rid of the “bull and bear” dynamic and call them “Growth Bulls” and “Asset Bulls” instead. When a certain stock takes a downturn, we can call that a bear–but labeling an entire market just doesn’t sit right with me.

However, the decline in the broader market raises questions about whether this is indicative of a slowdown of just the US economy or the global economy as a whole, given that the world tends to follow what the US is doing.

Taken in conjunction with the jump of commodity prices, it’s safe to say that we could see things slowing down soon, which is why we may want to start shifting our investing strategy sooner rather than later.

It’s better to beat the rest of the world to the punch than to be the last one to the table.

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” – Alan Watts