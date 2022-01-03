The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the NASDAQ in 2021 by its biggest margin in a quarter of a century… and here’s what that means for 2022.

If there is one underlying American personality trait, I think it’s the fact that we love to win.

A thirst for victory isn’t uniquely American, but it is something that Americans have taken seriously since even before our nation actually existed.

I think it comes from a need to prove ourselves worthy of the freedoms we demanded from Britain back in 1776. I think that, by winning at almost everything we do, Americans prove to our former rulers and to the rest of the world that even though our nation may be younger than most, we’ve earned our place at the world table.

Of course, I’m no historian or social scientist. These are just the thoughts of a middle-aged man who has seen a lot of what our country has to offer and what makes us tick.

Winning is a big part of who we are.

In fact, it may be one of the reasons that Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. He was able to touch on that primal American drive to win, and he never failed to mention how his administration would win—and win “bigly.”

Of course, whether or not he was successful in that venture could be debated, but there’s no doubt that his “America First” concept resonated with a LOT of people.

Did You Win In 2021

Winning just feels good…

And over the past year, investors have been winning a LOT, and the market has been very good to a LOT of people.

Easily one of the bigger winners was the S&P 500, which returned record profits for those who bought in 2021.

How big?

Well, generally, the S&P 500 averages 12.6% returns, with occasional fluctuations within the 11-13% ballpark.

That being said, the S&P DESTROYED that trend in 2021 by more than doubling average returns! The index was up 26.89% on the year, which blew both the Dow and the NASDAQ right out of the proverbial water.

That’s big…

But as we move into 2022, facing all the problems that can arise from the continued pandemic and rising inflation….is this a good thing or a bad thing?

Well, it’s a good thing, as history suggests that after a gain of at least 20%, returns for the S&P are generally muted, but still in black. In the years after a HUGE run, the index seems to close out with an average rise of 7.7%.

Now, is that below the average?

Yes…but it’s still a win!

And even though it’s a SMALLER win, it should be looked at as a good sign.

What To Expect For 2022

However, this is what history tells us…

The year after a big rally tends to be followed by a positive finish for the index in the subsequent calendar year over 70% of the time. That’s a pretty good number for ANYTHING on Wall Street.

Even more, these gains have occurred each and every one of the previous nine times that the S&P 500 has posted a 20% rise or better.

So, this could spell good things for investors…

Of course, this is something that we need to take with a grain of salt. Past performance doesn’t always predict future results, and with the specter of the pandemic and inflation floating above us, there’s no telling WHAT could happen.

That being said, I think it’s going to be good news…at least in the short term.

We’ll have to see if and when Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve decide to start raising rates—and, more importantly, how OFTEN they decide to do it.

Until then, I think we can relax a little bit and try to grab as much profit as possible before the bear market we all hear growling off in the distance makes its way to our economy.

Strike while the iron is hot, as the old adage goes.

Don’t let this profit window pass you by.

“A winner never stops trying.” —Tom Landry