Recent data shows that US retail sales slowed in February, failing to meet expectations in almost every aspect of American life–except at the pump.

Have you started cutting back on spending yet?

A lot of Americans have, present company included.

Not that I’ve had to start pinching pennies or anything, but I’ve definitely started eating out less and making a few other similar adjustments.

For example, I’m no longer waiting till my gas gauge hits the “E”; I’m filling up when I hit the halfway mark. Sure, I may have to make a few more trips than normal, but I’d rather pay $35 every week and a half – than take a HUGE hit of $70 or more every three weeks or so.

But that’s not the only adjustment I’ve made.

I’ve also bought a bike lock so I can start biking to the gym instead of driving. That may seem like a little one since the gym is less than two miles away from my house, but I’m of the mind that every mile counts.

And if I can shave 20-25 miles off a week, it can’t hurt, right?

Again, I’m not going nuts…

Our economy isn’t at the point of requiring dire cutbacks, nor do I think we’ll get there–but at the very least, by cycling, I’ll be saving a few bucks and getting a little more exercise.

However, I do think it’s prudent to start preparing for a bleaker economy…

And I’m not the only one thinking that way.

Americans Are Starting To Spend Less

I’m not alone in being a little more frugal lately, as new data shows that US retail sales rose by just 0.3% in February, which is definitely worse than expected…especially since the month before that, there was a 4.9% uptick in spending.

However, that .3% growth is still growth, right?

Well, sort of…

While some of that increase was a small surge in bars and restaurants that are now allowing maskless patronage, the BIGGEST growth in February was at the gas pump, where spending increased a whopping 5.3%.

In fact, if you strip out fuel and gas station spending, then total retail sales were actually DOWN roughly 0.2%.

That means there wasn’t really ANY growth at all…which makes sense, seeing as sales in 6 of the 13 retail categories fell last month. Online shopping took the biggest hit, while sales at grocery stores took a small dump too.

What does this tell us?

Well, it tells us that the salad days may be over for a while.

It doesn’t take an Ivy League-educated economist to see that those slow sales figures mean that many Americans–not just me–are starting to pull back the reins on their spending habits.

In fact, the poor spending numbers may have been one of the factors that led Jerome Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve to raise rates by .25% at their meeting on Wednesday.

And there’s more where that came from, as the Fed also revealed that it will most likely be forced to hike rates another six times this year.

We’ll Be Ok… We Just Need To Pivot

That’s a lot, seeing as just four rate hikes in a year often signals a recession.

But we’ll have to wait and see, right?

While the rest of the world scrambles, investors who have been paying attention have already begun shifting their investment strategies in order to combat slowing economic growth.

It used to be that people got very nervous, anxious, and even fearful when things were headed south, but the simple fact is that there are PLENTY of opportunities that a probable economic downturn can present.

High-growth may be out…but STEADY growth may be in.

While fast growth is GREAT, during uncertain economic times, I’ll take ANY kind of growth.

We’ll tell you where to look and how to find these opportunities.

It’s your job to ignore the scare tactics that mainstream media will be throwing out there.

We’ll be fine…but anticipating and preparing for an underperforming market is important.

Time to shift our thinking.

We’re at a pivot point, and those that fail to change their direction will be left behind.

Which will you be?

“When everything is moving and shifting, the only way to counteract chaos is stillness. When things feel extraordinary, strive for ordinary. When the surface is wavy, dive deeper for quieter waters.” – Kristin Armstrong