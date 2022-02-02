Just when it seemed that inflation couldn’t get any worse, it happened. Starbucks has once again raised its prices…and coffee lovers are distraught!

It’s not as if Starbucks was that cheap to begin with. Get a Grande Latte or larger and you were already looking at $5 a pop… and that is just for a plain latte.

Add mocha or another flavor and you’d better keep that wallet out because that price is going to continue to rise.

But now, Starbucks has announced that they are raising prices for the third time just since October of 2021.

The Seattle-based coffee behemoth cited inflation, labor shortages, and rising labor costs as reasons for the price hike.

According to TheSpruceEats, “the average price of a Starbucks drink in the U.S. is currently $2.75, with New York City coming in as the most expensive location — $3.25 for a tall cappuccino. A seasonal beverage with all the bells and whistles like a pistachio coffee frappuccino with extra whip currently runs well past the $5 mark…How about a venti-sized cappuccino? According to Starbucks’ website, that’ll set you back a cool $5.25, plus taxes of course. And that latte? Right now a basic tall-sized latte with no fancy fixings is going for $2.95. A grande-sized latte is $3.65.”

Now, I don’t know which Starbucks location these writers have been frequenting, but those prices seem a little low to me. But I am just passing the information along; don’t shoot the messenger.

But hey, at least we don’t live in Russia or somewhere in Asia. A tall latte in Russia costs $12.50, and in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and China, prices top $7 on that cup of frothy goodness.

Starbucks stock hasn’t had a great run of late. The stock has fallen more than 15% in the first month of 2022 in part because of declining visits during the pandemic coupled with issues attracting new workers.

The company’s margins are tightening thanks to rising costs and labor costs, despite having higher earnings than a year before. They plan on raising average hourly wages from $14 to $17 which will add another $1 billion in costs to the company’s expenses.

And this week, “Starbucks reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $815.9 million, or 69 cents a share, on revenue of $8.05 billion, up from $6.75 billion a year ago and just shy of the fiscal-fourth quarter’s record total of $8.15 billion. After adjusting for restructuring, impairment, and integration costs, the coffee chain reported earnings of 72 cents a share, up from 61 cents a share a year ago. Analysts on average expected Starbucks to report adjusted earnings of 80 cents a share on sales of $7.98 billion,” according to FactSet.

So, hopefully you’ve still got money on that Christmas gift card you got because the cost of your morning coffee at Starbucks is about to go up.

Cheers.