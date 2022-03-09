Crypto enthusiast and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has high praise for Bitcoin, and the reason for his excitement proves why crypto could be here to stay.

You know what’s amazing?

The fact that, though Steve Jobs has always been remembered as the rock star, Apple as we know it wouldn’t exist without Steve Wozniak.

It was Wozniak that designed the first Apple I computers from the ground up. Steve Jobs’ served as nothing more than an intermediary that set up sales for the things “the Woz” created.

He did NOTHING…yet, when people talk about Apple, they remember Steve Jobs with his jeans and black turtlenecks. Very few mention the man that was responsible for it all in the first place.

It really makes you wonder whether we give people the wrong level of credit for things they’ve supposedly done.

The truth is, Steve Wozniak was the REAL rockstar at Apple; he just didn’t have the “gift of selling” ( what others might call “bulls**tting”) that Jobs had…and now, it’s the company that Jobs built instead of Woz.

However, while Wozniak may not care who gets credit for the success of Apple, he has the respect of the people in the industry that know him as the true trailblazer that got that company off the ground.

From The Mind Of A REAL Technology Rock Star

Being a respected member of the tech community, his opinion gets a little more weight than that of the average programmer–which is why I found his take on crypto (Bitcoin specifically) so interesting.

On a recent appearance on Business Insider, Wozniak gave his views on the rise of cryptocurrencies–and people who have been on the fence about Bitcoin and other cryptos may want to listen to what he has to say.

During the interview, Wozniak said Bitcoin is the “only [cryptocurrency] that’s pure-gold mathematics,” praising the underlying technology and calculations that underpin the best-known cryptocurrency.

Woz being Woz, he has always been a fan of cutting-edge technology, which is exactly why he likes cryptos. Bitcoin in particular stands out, with Wozniak describing it as “the most amazing mathematical miracle.”

A “mathematical miracle”?

Don’t ask me what it means…

Don’t even ask Wozniak because, ever the enigma, he didn’t really elaborate on why he is keen about Bitcoin’s mathematics. We can really only speculate miracle” is. Maybe he appreciates the calculations that provide a technical explanation for Bitcoin’s supposed stability and its relativity to gold.

Or maybe he just enjoys the whole idea of the Blockchain.

Who knows besides him?

What we do know is that he believes that Bitcoin is the “only crypto that’s pure-gold mathematics,” so we know he likes the 0s and 1s of the technology.

Steve Wozniak: Why Bitcoin Is Here To Stay

Now, while he didn’t really touch on any other cryptos by name, he was clear that he’s convinced there are any number of “ripoffs” out there. Given the growing number of new crypto projects and NFTs hitting the digital universe, there are bound to be those put out by greedy people that are simply in it to make a fast buck or two.

Woz said, “There’s so many cryptocurrencies that come out now; everybody has a way to create a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it. It seems like they’re just collecting a bunch of money from people who want to invest at the very earliest stage, when it’s worth pennies.”

He’s right.

Many of these startup cryptos are no different than the old “pump and dump” stocks that seemed to rope in a lot of seniors back in the day.

However, Bitcoin gets Steve Wozniak’s approval, which should count for something.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bitcoin is finally living up to the idea of it being a “store of value,” much in the same way gold tends to as a haven when uncertainty grips the market. Blockchain technology helps prevent counterfeiting as well as maintain a fixed supply.

But even before Putin decided to attack, back in January, Goldman Sachs predicted that Bitcoin would continue to take market share away from gold as it gets closer and closer to hyper-adoption around the world.

This is why Bitcoin is here to stay.

The support of the technology community and an ACTUAL use outside of investing is the exact kind of thing that will keep Bitcoin at the forefront of the monetary world going forward.

“If you try to make such projects, unseen by others, as perfect as any human could, you’ll develop skills that other professionals don’t have.” – Steve Wozniak