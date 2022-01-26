The stock market has been fluctuating wildly, and there’s no end in sight. Here’s what’s causing the ups and downs…

Unless you have been sleeping under a rock lately— and if you have, please let me know where I can find a good rock to stick my head under—you are undoubtedly aware that the stock market has been one wild ride of late.

The stock market has been as crazy as the Hulk rollercoaster at Universal Studios lately.

And there doesn’t seem to be any end to the craziness in sight.

Take, for example, the fact that, as of this writing, the Dow has rebounded 800 points, and the trading day isn’t done yet!

Also, on Monday, the Dow rallied from a more than 1,100-point loss to close up higher. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite came back from a nearly 5% loss to finish positive, its biggest rebound since 2008. The S&P 500 also rebounded from major losses to finish up on the day.

Treasury yields increased as well as the market anticipates an expected Federal Reserve rate hike to come in March.

High interest rates are weighing down the NASDAQ which is down 16% from its record and is in correction territory, which means it is down 10%.

You may be wondering how the heck Fed interest hikes affect tech stocks on the Nasdaq.

Another good question, Money Movers.

Well, the reason that investors are wary of investing in tech stocks when there is a threat of interest rate hikes is that so much of the cash flows into tech companies are realized in the future, not the present.

Or, as Axios reported, “Tech stocks tend to be more vulnerable to swings in interest rates because they have high price-to-earnings ratios and typically pay little in the way of dividends.

The growing market weight of Big Tech in indexes like the S&P have tied the fate of the markets to these rate-sensitive giants. (Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla generated over 25% of the total return stock market investors reaped last year.)

The term of art that describes such sensitivity to interest rates is “duration.”

Duration is expressed in years — in theory, it’s based on how many years- worth of dividend payments it would take for investors to recoup their investment.”

So, fasten your seatbelt tech investors…it’s going to be a bumpy ride.