It’s that time of year when analysts all over the world start putting out their 2022 “Stock Watch” lists, and these three stocks have popped up the most!

Have you noticed how many “experts” there are out there?

Every year, there seem to be more and more people coming out of the woodwork claiming expertise in one area or another—even though few of them have much in the way of accolades.

I don’t consider myself to be an “expert.” I don’t like the term for myself. It just sounds like bragging about something I haven’t earned, so I would never call myself an “expert”.

But I’ll call other people experts, for sure.

People like Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore, they’re experts. They not only have the education and accolades, but they also have the experience that puts them in the upper echelon of stock and financial experts.

Me? I’m just a guy that has spent years in the financial world and learned a lot about a lot of things…but I wouldn’t dare call myself an expert. (Of course, those following my crypto journey series know that I’m doing my best to become one).

Now, since I’m not an expert, I seek out the advice of those that are, and I’ve often found them to be the best resources to figure out what works—and, more importantly, what doesn’t

Who’s Going To Have A Big 2022?

Since we’re in the beginning of a new year, now is the time when a lot of those people start putting out their predictions for the year, not just about Wall Street in general, but also about which specific stocks have the potential to have a big year.

I’ve gone to countless websites, read countless articles, and watched countless videos from stock experts and gurus to see which stocks they consider to be at the head of the class.

But what I’ve found is that if you read ten different articles, you’ll get ten different lists.

There’s not a lot of conformity of thought among stock experts most times, which strikes me as weird. You’d think that people analyzing the same markets and using the same resources would draw similar conclusions…but apparently, that’s rarely how this goes.

There isn’t as much crossover as you’d think.

However, over the past few days of researching, I’ve found that there are three stocks that DID pop up more on more than one list.

Those three stocks were: Tesla (TSLA), Google (GOOG), and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST).

Since I talked about Tesla yesterday, we’re going to leave that one alone for now. If you want a little insight into the company, you can read that article HERE.

But, let’s talk about Google.

Google is one of those companies that you really can’t lose with.

Earnings for the company have grown by an average of 123% over the past three quarters, and earnings per share for full-year 2021 surged 105%, with an already 5% bump in 2022.

That’s GREAT!

But what does the Green Zone Fortunes ratings system say?

Nothin’ at all.

Google’s too big of a stock to be considered for the GZF ratings system—but as I said, it’s a stock you really can’t lose with.

However, it is pricey, which is why a lot of people have taken to using online brokers like Robinhood to buy fractions of stocks to own part of this juggernaut.

What The GZF Ratings System Has To Say

That being said, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) is a much different story.

While this company is considered a part of the pharmaceutical industry, it’s not a pharmaceutical company.

Instead, it’s a leader in medicine containment and delivery products, and the vials, syringes, and other products it manufactures help customers deliver drug products to patients—and in the era of COVID-19, this is a very important job.

WST’s EPS growth has come in at an average of 67% over the past three quarters, which is great…

But what’s even more interesting to me is the fact that a bunch of notable funds, including Baron Asset Retail Fund and the T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, own WST stock themselves.

Even better than this is the Green Zone score!

This may be why this relatively unknown stock is finding itself mentioned in the same breath as Tesla, Google, Microsoft (MSFT), and others.

So, there you have it: the stocks that experts around Wall Street say will have a good 2022.

Will those predictions bear fruit?

Time will tell.

Just keep checking the GZF rating system to find out if these stocks are headed north or south. That’s how you’ll REALLY know who’s having a good year.

And that’s also how you’ll know which experts aren’t as good as they thought they were.

“An expert is a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made, in a narrow field.” – Niels Bohr