Content streaming has changed the home entertainment industry forever… but was it all really just a bait and switch to get people to pay for free TV?!

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1,000 times: I believe that I grew up in the golden age of civilization.

“Oh, come on, Shawn! How many times are we going to have to hear talk about how great it was to grow up during the 80s? Give it a REST!”

No…No, I won’t give it a rest! I will wax nostalgic whenever the mood arises.

As a GenXer, TV was a staple in my life. Our evenings revolved around the shows we were going to watch.

Thursdays were the big days. “Cheers” and “Night Court” were two of my family’s favorites. Those nights were always filled with laughter.

The biggest drawback, though, was commercials.

As a kid, I hated commercials (except the ones during Saturday morning cartoons, where they introduced all the coolest new toys). They just always seemed to get in the way of the content I was trying to enjoy.

However, I came to understand that the reason that we were watching that television for FREE was because of said commercials.

My first exposure to quid pro quo…

As an adult, I came to actually appreciate commercials because I liked to see how ad executives tried to “sell” me on their products.

Some use humor, others fear, others just information–but they all tried to do one thing and one thing only: separate me from my money.

The joke was on them, though. I wasn’t buying their products or paying for their TV shows that were being broadcast over network television stations.

I’m nobody’s simp.

A New Day For Home Entertainment

Those were the days, right?

Things have changed since then…

Now, everybody’s streaming content over the internet rather than paying network TV stations to run their stuff. Every network and production company has its content streaming site, but the progenitor of the industry is definitely Netflix.

They brought the idea of commercial-free, episodic “TV” shows via streaming to fruition, and ever since their first few shows (anybody remember Hemlock Grove?), they’ve only gotten better, even when competition popped up from almost everywhere.

But what’s the tradeoff here?

Back then, it was free content in exchange for being subjected to commercials.

Now, we pay a monthly fee to watch our shows with no ads.

Is it worth it? I guess it depends on who you ask.

But as a guy that doesn’t watch a lot of TV (Gasp! I know, an 80s kid who doesn’t watch TV? The horror!), the very little TV I do watch is better without the distractions. So to me, it’s totally worth it.

Commercial-free content is the way to go in my book…but there’s a catch.

Not everybody can afford to pay multiple memberships to multiple streaming services. There are lots of great shows only available on certain networks, and each platform uses that specific show as the basis for its advertising.

And before you ask, no… I haven’t seen Yellowstone yet.

So, with economic hardships causing people to contemplate canceling some of their services, how are platforms ensuring that people get access to these shows can’t afford?

Well, they’re meeting them in the middle.

It seems that platforms like Disney+, WarnerMedia, Paramount Global, and others will be offering discounted prices for their platform…in exchange for some commercial content.

The Biggest Bait And Switch In History

So…we’ve come full circle.

Except now, instead of getting free network television, you’ll get a chance to pay for it (admittedly a little less) AND watch commercials.

Does anybody see how jacked up that is?!

It’s one of the biggest bait-and-switches I’ve ever seen.

But you know what? It’s going to work!

People will choose the lower-priced version and deal with commercials in order to get the content they want to see – and it’s going to pad these company’s profits. Not only will they be getting money from the customer, but they’ll be able to charge companies a premium for an ad during one of their shows.

It’s a brilliant move, but it makes me scratch my head and wonder if anybody is really paying attention anymore.

This is probably a good move for Disney (DIS) though. They could use all the help they can get.

The company’s StockPower rating leaves a lot to be desired, coming in as a very strong “bearish”. Here, see for yourself…

You wouldn’t think that a $255 billion company would need help, but they clearly need to do something to turn their outlook around, and maybe a little ad revenue will help do that.

Either way, at least people who can’t afford the platform now will have a choice…

And isn’t that what life is all about?

“There are three constants in life… change, choice and principles.” – Stephen Covey