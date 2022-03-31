If you are looking for propane and propane accessories, look no further than Suburban Propane.

Hank Hill’s favorite industry (for all you “King of the Hill” fans out there) is providing great investment opportunities, especially with the cost of energy being so high.

All this and more is what makes Suburban Propane (SPH) our Money Moves Green Zone Fortunes hotlist pick of the week.

That was a mouthful. But it is well worth checking out our Green Zone Fortunes hotlist (which you can do by clicking here). You’ll receive our top 10 stocks for the week delivered right to your inbox…and much, much more.

As for Suburban Propane, the company engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

And investors are downright giddy about Suburban’s latest accusation of Independence Hydrogen, Inc, which is a veteran-owned and operated supplier of gaseous hydrogen solutions, for $30 million.

The two companies are forming a new subsidiary, Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC, as part of its long-term goal to build a renewable energy platform.

Suburban reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, and amortization of $86.5 million, which was up from $80 million the prior year.

Propane overall is booming and is expected to continue its stellar growth over the next decade.

In 2020, the propane market held a market share of $90.83 billion and is currently forecast to grow at a rate of 3.2% over the next decade.

And as always, most importantly, our Green Zone rating is super pumped about this stock. (If a non-sentient stock-rating system could display emotion, it would be excited about Suburban Propane.)

Our Green Zone rating for Suburban is 91 out of 100, which means we are “strong bullish” on the stock and expect it to outpace the market by 3x over the next 12 months.

And even better still, this stock is cheap at the moment. As of this writing, shares are trading around $16 with plenty of room to grow.

“Get in while the gettin’ is good” as they say. Got to love old folksy sayings.

And there you have it, folks. This week’s Money Moves Green Zone Hotlist stock pick.

Now make Hank Hill happy, and buy some propane and propane accessories.