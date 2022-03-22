Subversive Capital, a new “punk rock” Exchange-Traded Fund, shorts Metaverse stock just to screw with Mark Zuckerberg.

Who said that rock-n-roll is dead?

Whoever said this has clearly never met the punk rockers over at Subversive Capital.

Subversive Capital has created an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in companies developing the Metaverse…except, ironically, the company formerly known as Facebook.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg— who I’ve been reliably informed is not in fact Data from Star Trek—is super pumped about the Metaverse and is staking his company’s future on the still unrealized dream of a digital world.

But through the years, the Zuckster has ticked off scores of people that don’t like how he has run Facebook, and that includes the boys over at Subversive Capital.

Subversive has created a Metaverse ETF that includes investments in several companies dedicated to building the Metaverse but has shorted Meta itself—and according to Subversive’s founder Michael Auerbach, the group will short Meta until the end of time simply because they despise Zuckerberg and company.

Auerbach said, “Facebook seems to be the antithesis of what actual consumers want their digital futures to look like. Mark and his team are not the best custodians of the digital futures.”

Oh, dang, that was one sick burn!

But Subversive wasn’t done piledriving the Zuckerberg and Co. into the ground.

Christian H. Cooper, the ETF’s portfolio manager, went even further in her condemnation of Zuckerberg and Meta when she said, “Our mission here at Subversive is to question the integrity of the status quo—which is why the PUNK Fund is short META—and build a foundation for people to appreciate these emerging sectors just as much as we do.”

Then she slipped one more knife into Meta by saying, “We want to make sure this industry develops, without getting ‘Zucked-up’, from those who see true potential of this space.”

Oh dang, it’s over, folks! Down goes Zuckerberg!

If you are looking for Subversive’s ETF, you will find it under the ticker symbol “PUNK.”

Now that’s really sticking it to the man!

Nothing says “taking down the establishment” like naming your ticker symbol punk.

The Romans and the Sex Pistols would be proud.

Even in the financial world, rock-n-roll never dies!