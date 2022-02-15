Super Bowl LVI ads highlighted that the future is already here…but will the investment in selling the future pay off?

Those of you who watched the Super Bowl on Sunday—especially those of you who watch just for the commercials—may have noticed that this year’s advertisers were trying to sell the future to you like never before.

The Super Bowl commercials were basically one giant agglomeration of what we have been writing about here at Money Moves for the past several months.

The Metaverse. Check.

Crypto. Check.

EVs. Check.

NFTs. Check.

Battery technology. Check.

Apparently, America’s largest marketing firms are big readers of Money Moves. So, thank you guys for reading!

In all seriousness, however, the Super Bowl LVI commercials might have been a watershed moment for the future of the economy.

Advertisers are starting to advertise about the future and are working to convince consumers that the future is worth investing in and that, in many ways, the future is already here.

Cryptocurrencies were featured prominently for the first time during Sunday’s game.

Coinbase had a giant QR code bouncing on the screen and, if you scanned it with your phone, it would bring you to the Coinbase website and provide you with free crypto.

Eat your heart out, Oprah.

Crypto.com had an ad featuring Lebron James talking to his younger self about all the technological innovations that would come about as he got older, making the point about how far technology has come, with crypto being just the latest in the chain of innovations.

And then there was my favorite of the bunch: the FTX ad featuring Larry David.

Larry David is an American treasure, a genius comedic mind who gave us “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Now Larry David has given us one on FTX.

The premise of the ad is that Larry David, known as a curmudgeonly figure, was around during times of famous inventions like the wheel, the lightbulb, and the Declaration of Independence.

In the ad, David shows that he was skeptical of all those inventions, and now cryptocurrencies are on his list.

The ad highlighted the FOMO—fear of missing out, for all you non-hip readers. It is a genuine emotion that FTX was playing on, and it likely worked, because many people are talking about the ad today.

As far as the Electric Vehicle ad, my favorite was the return of Dr. Evil from Austin Powers.

Dr. Evil, played by Mike Myers, starred in a General Motors commercial promoting GM’s fleet of EVs. In the commercial Dr. Evil devises a plot to save the world from climate change by selling EVs to reduce carbon emissions, with the long-term goal of saving the world to destroy the world.

An Austin Powers-worthy plot indeed.

And there you have it, folks. Another Super Bowl is in the books. My condolences to you Cincinnati Bengals fans, and congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams fans in our Money Moves audience.

It was a great game. Now, whether the Super Bowl was a great game for advertisers is still to be determined…