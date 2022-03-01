The big-box retailer had a stellar 2021, recording record growth and profits for Q4… but will that be the same story moving forward in 2022?

“There are TWO kinds of people in the world…”

How many times have you heard this statement?

I hear it all the time, most notably while discussing the differences in musical taste.

“There are two kinds of people in this world: Beatles fans and Rolling Stones fans.”

Me, I’m a Stones guy.

The Beatles just never really resonated with me, but I sure understand Mick and the boys when they ask for shelter or have sympathy for the devil. Their bluesy riffs remind me of the comfortable days of my youth.

I’ve also heard another comparison using the Beatles…

“There are two kinds of people on the planet: Beatles fans and Elvis fans.”

For me, that’s another easy one…

Elvis Aaron Presley all day.

However, this dichotomy also works with other brands inside the consumer world that have NOTHING to do with music.

So let me run one by you:

“There are two kinds of people: Target shoppers and Walmart shoppers.”

Target Or Walmart? Q4 Gives Us A Hint…

This one might have more crossover between the two groups (I know many people who shop at both), but everyone has their favorites.

I personally find Walmart (WMT) a little more interesting. I don’t know if it’s the prices they offer or the specific brand of people that frequent the store, but either way, I know that when I leave Walmart, I do so with a smile on my face.

My ex-wife, however, loves Target (TGT)

She loves the fact that she can get a Starbucks latte while shopping and the more upscale style pulls her in without fail.

When we were together, we were a house divided when it came time to buy groceries and household goods.

However, while the Walmart story has already seemed to be written, Target’s seems to be just getting started based on the news about the retailer’s latest numbers.

Target rocketed past the analysts’ profit forecasts for Q4 as consumers sought out the big-box retailer to ease inflationary pressures by getting quality goods for lower prices.

How good of a Q4 did Target have?

Well, sit back and let’s go over some of the highlights, shall we?

By The Numbers: Target’s Stellar Q4

Taken from Yahoo! Finance:

4Q sales of $30.99 billion were relatively in line with analyst estimates of $31.16 billion.

4Q comparable store sales (+8.9%) and online comparable sales (+9.2%) increased versus strong year ago gains.

4Q gross profit margin of 25.7% beat analyst forecasts for 25.3%.

4Q operating profit margin of 6.8% beat estimates of 6%.

4Q adjusted earnings of $3.19 a share beat estimates for $2.88. Earnings per share were helped by Target repurchasing $2.3 billion of its stock in the fourth quarter. The company said it retired 9.7 million shares.

Target outlined “high single-digit percentage” EPS growth for 2022. Assuming 8% year-on-year growth off adjusted 2021 numbers, Target’s earnings for this year would clock in at $14.64. Wall Street analysts modeled for $13.31 a share.

Target outlined “long-term” high single-digit percentage EPS growth. The Street is modeling for about 8% EPS growth in each of the next three years.

That’s a pretty good Q4, right?

CFO Micheal Fiddelke attributed it to good old-fashioned customer interaction: “The quarter was driven by traffic. So that means consumers voted with their feet and their clicks and picked Target more often. So that’s an incredibly healthy sign for our business.

And, of course, the investors loved it too…

Shares jumped double-digits in premarket trading, with shares up over 11% as of this writing.

This is a good thing, especially seeing that we’re dealing with all kinds of headwinds from inflation and some lingering COVID problems. Like most retailers lately, Target has been running 13% lower than last year’s high before the earnings report came out.

However, Fiddelke isn’t worried. “There are some unique things in last year’s results and it’s going to make profit choppy quarter by quarter. But if you step out from the quarter to quarter volatility, the thing that I’m encouraged by is the growth expected on the year.”

It’s good to see positivity for a change.

If you needed more incentive, the StockPower Rating on Target is still “bullish,” so there may still be time to grab some profits.

So, it seems Target scored a bullseye in Q4.

That’s encouraging given the rest of the mess we’re experiencing in the financial and geopolitical world right now.

Positivity ROCKS!!

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” – Helen Keller