Tencent, one of the world’s biggest gaming conglomerates, has run into a lot of trouble in their home country of China–and their revenue paid the price.

I’m sure that there aren’t many avid gamers reading this right now…but you never know.

As a GenXer, I have a pretty healthy relationship with video games since I’ve been playing them my whole life.

It all started with the original video game: Pong.

Like video games themselves, my tastes evolved from there, stretching from the Atari 2600, to the original Nintendo, then on to the original Playstation, and then finally to the PS4 that is in my house right now.

But despite all that history, even though I still play these digital wonders to this day, I wouldn’t say I’m a gamer.

I’ve never taken it that seriously…but I do enjoy them.

My digital drug of choice is Call of Duty, and I’ve bought the last few installments in the franchise as they’ve come out. I really enjoy playing online against other people rather than just playing against a computer that is programmed to either let you win or make you lose.

It’s actually the human element that makes it more enjoyable to me.

But I’m no gamer; I’m just a 48-year-old man that enjoys playing in some of my leisure time.

Gaming Is HUGE Business

However, while I may not be a gamer, I still realize that gaming has become a huge business and is only getting bigger. By 2025, it’s expected to bring in $260 billion in revenue on a yearly basis–and that means investors should pay attention to this “kid’s” industry.

That’s why, when I read that one of the biggest gaming companies out there is experiencing rough water, I knew I had to pay attention.

“League of Legends” owner Tencent (TCEHY), a company with so many arms in the gaming industry that it’s hard to actually describe what they do (better to just read their Wikipedia page) reported worse-than-expected quarterly results recently–and I wanted to know why.

As I said, Tencent is diverse and WAY more than just a gaming company. They have their hands in almost every aspect of the tech world – and have built up almost a trillion-dollar valuation…

But they’ve run into a roadblock lately, and that trillion-dollar valuation is now down to less than HALF a trillion. $500 billion in valuation has been wiped out for the company–and all because China’s regulators are making it nearly impossible for the tech powerhouse to get anything new off the ground.

Now, to be fair, China’s regulators aren’t targeting Tencent specifically; they’ve been cracking down across the board and it’s been making life tough for the entire gaming industry.

But that’s likely of no comfort to Tencent and its employees.

Overregulation Is KILLING Tencent (TCEHY)

Chinese regulators have restricted anyone under 18 to just a few hours of gaming a week, which means gaming’s target audience is spending less time (and therefore less money) buying games and in-game purchases.

Another issue is that regulators have been REFUSING to give studios the green light to release any new games for almost eight months now, and that’s taken a heavy toll on Tencent. Domestic gaming revenue barely grew at all in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 of 2022.

Not only that…but because people aren’t spending as much time in their digital worlds, Tencent’s advertising business has been barely treading water as well.

The company’s online advertising revenue dropped 13% last quarter, which means its overall revenue rose just 8%….

While that sounds fine at first mention, realize that number represents the slowest revenue growth since Tencent was listed on the stock market in 2004.

In response, Tencent is trying to shift some of its focus towards the Metaverse to help make up for that lost revenue…but that could be years away from coming to fruition. It just goes to show how overregulation can destroy a business almost overnight.

Maybe Tencent should move its headquarters to a less pro-communist country?

Regardless, it’s not good to see this much government intervention in business.

Hopefully, the company will survive – but I wouldn’t bet on it.

