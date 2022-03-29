It’s time for another edition of the hit stock market game that’s sweeping the nation.

It’s time to play…Split…That…Stock!

After the success split announcements from companies like Amazon and Alphabet, it seems everyone is eager to get in on this new trend.

Up next is everyone’s favorite electric vehicle maker, Tesla.

If that’s not a reason to get excited, I don’t know what is.

When he isn’t threatening to start a challenger company to Twitter or winning Times Person of the Year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is raking in profits from his world-famous EV company…and now he’s decided that it’s time to do the splits.

Tesla filed a report with the SEC stating that the electric vehicle behemoth will seek “an increase in the number of common stock…in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend,” according to the SEC filing.

For those inquiring minds, a stock dividend is a dividend paid to shareholders in the form of additional shares instead of cash.

A stock split, which breaks up each existing share into a predetermined number of new shares, increases the overall number while reducing the cost per share. Through this process, companies lower their share price and allow more investors to buy in.

And boy oh boy did investors love the news of Tesla’s stock split, because as of this writing, shares were up almost 9%—nearly $90—for the day, putting share prices for the company just under $1,100.

This is a fresh change of pace for the EV maker, which has been down for most of this year.

Tesla’s stock has slipped 4.4% through last Friday’s close.

However, a little bit of perspective is needed.

Shares of Tesla jumped 49.8% in 2021 and surged 743.4% in 2020! Also, the shares have risen in each of the last five years!

Not bad at all.

The last time Tesla played the stock splits, the company did a 5-for-1 split, and since that day in August of 2020, shares have more than doubled (making that just about the only good thing to happen in 2020).

Once again, not bad at all.

And on a side note, if this whole EV thing doesn’t work out and his quest to colonize Mars fails, Elon Musk can settle for starting a rival to Twitter.

That’s right, the always entertaining Twitter profile of Elon Musk was busy this past week. The Tesla CEO was thinking out loud to his 79.1 million Twitter followers when he asked if a new platform to rival Twitter was needed.

Musk tweeted, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “What should be done?”

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Whatever your feelings are about the dude, you must admit that Elon Musk is nothing short of entertaining.

Whether he follows through on developing a new Twitter is still to be determined.

But for now, we know that the Tesla stock split is going to create an amazing investment opportunity down the line.

And that is good enough for me.