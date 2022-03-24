Elon Musk recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Germany to service the EU market–but is it even worth it? Would a new China plant be better?

I know I use my background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu a lot when talking about finance, but finding a comparison to something I know inside and out helps me understand the issue better–and that allows me to communicate the information to you guys.

So, please, if you’re tired of Jiu-Jutsu metaphors…cut me a little slack.

In BJJ, as in many sports, flow is an important state to try to attain. Being in the flow state allows people to tap into the unconscious and just let the body do what the body does instead of trying to think of every single thing you’re doing.

The closer you are to the flow state, the easier any given activity becomes…and that’s especially true in BJJ.

In Jiu-Jitsu, if you have to force something, it’s the wrong move. Sure, you need to apply strength and force in situations, but if you’re using too much force, you’re in the wrong position and you won’t actually achieve what you’re pushing for.

Oftentimes, if you force something, you wind up in a WORSE situation than if you’d gone where your body told you to go.

So, when it comes to practicing the sport, the best thing you can do is to remove your mind from the equation.

Is Tesla “Flowing”?

That’s how you reach flow…

That being said, I don’t really know if Tesla (TSLA) is in the flow state as a company.

Sure, they’ve taken a hit like a lot of other tech companies have over the past few months (and yes, Tesla acts more like a tech company than a car company)–but with Elon Musk behind the wheel, investors haven’t really been all that worried.

In fact, shares in the company are on the rise again after the opening of Tesla’s newest manufacturing plant in Berlin, Germany…

So much so, that they’ve already crept back over the $1 trillion valuation line.

Things couldn’t be better for the company, right?

Well, I don’t really know…

While Musk opened the new plant to better service the European market, the fact of the matter is that it may not have been the most prudent move for the world’s richest man.

Why?

Because the new plant is NOTHING compared to the Tesla plant in China, which produces the bulk of Tesla cars that go to market.

While the plant in Germany is a nice little feather in Tesla’s cap, the company’s biggest facility–and obviously the most profitable–is the one in Shanghai, China.

After looking at the numbers, it’s clear why the rest of the world is trailing behind the People’s Republic in to EV production.

The Shanghai plant is expected to produce about 900,000 vehicles this year which, when everything is counted and tallied, will make up around 60% of the total cars analysts expect Tesla to produce and ship (1.5 million units, to be precise).

That’s a lot of plug-in cars…which is why it’s almost laughable to see that the Berlin facility MIGHT produce about 100,000 EVs over that same time frame.

China is set to produce nine times more than Germany…and that’s not a difference that we can just overlook.

Is Elon Forcing Things?

This is why I talked about flow earlier…

It seems like Musk may be forcing this move rather than just doing the natural thing.

When asked about it on Twitter, Elon said, “Makes a huge difference to capital efficiency to localize production within a continent”

It’s hard to argue with that logic…

It is easier to service an area when you already work/live there…but with a supply of just 100,000 cars, is it even worth it?

Could Musk’s money have been better spent building another planet in China?

Maybe…

But maybe he sees the writing on the wall saying that China may soon become “no man’s land” for Tesla either through an American boycott or Chinese dismissal.

Maybe he doesn’t want to deal with shipping or supply chain issues…

I’m sure he has his reasons. It doesn’t make a lot of monetary sense to me, but I’m not the richest man in the world and I don’t have one of the brightest minds on the planet.

It’s good to see that it’s helping push shares back north…

Let’s just hope that momentum keeps!

“If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.” – Elon Musk