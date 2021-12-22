Tesla, the king of EV manufacturers, and its bombastic CEO have had a year full of innovation, political fights, big profits, and even bigger taxes.

Tesla, Tesla, Tesla!

That’s all we ever seem to hear these days when it comes to business talk.

Elon Musk is a lightning rod for opinions of all kinds. You either love him or hate him…and there is no in-between.

One tweet from the Tesla founder can send shares of Tesla soaring or slumping, or launch a cryptocurrency like Dogecoin to the moon. It all depends on the day.

(Some anecdotal evidence for my point: this morning, before I started writing this piece, Tesla was trading for $895. As I am writing this now, it is trading at around $935, a $40 difference with still another hour of trading to go.)

According to Bloomberg, “On a typical day, the electric-vehicle maker’s price swings are more than four times greater than those of the S&P 500. This is remarkable for a company that is the fifth-most valuable stock in the index. Its peers of large size—the Nvdias, the Meta Platforms, the Berkshire Hathaways—are markedly less, not more, volatile than Tesla.”

At one point recently, Tesla shares were trading at $2,140 a share. However, despite the reversion back to earth, Tesla still has provided a 29% return to investors as of this writing.

Tesla might have been the first and most brash, but the other legacy automakers are catching up, most notably Volkswagen. Ford and GM have also announced that they are stepping up their EV game .

Currently, Tesla has the most market share, but VW, BMW, Nissan, and others are quickly making up ground.

Look out, Elon Musk. You might be the Person of the Year, but you may not be the person of the future. 2021 is only one year, and there are still years to come…or, maybe not, given how it seems like we’re in the End Times as we speak.

Ok, enough talking turkey. That’s boring. Let’s talk about petty squabbles Elon Musk gets in with people on Twitter. That’s much more entertaining!

The “person of the year” has gotten into Twitter battles with people from all walks of life, most notably figures in the political world like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders took a shot at Musk when he said, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

In response, Musk tweeted: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

“Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …”

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Oh, man! Talk about feeling the burn!

Then last week, Musk got into another Twitter feud with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Warren tweeted, “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren)December 13, 2021

Elon Musk responded by tweeting a Fox News opinion piece from 2019 about the claims regarding her Native American ancestry.

Stop projecting! https://t.co/Kibp6aS9vL

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)December 14, 2021

In a separate tweet, Musk went on to confirm that he will be paying more than $11 billion in taxes this year.

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Regardless of what one thinks of Elon Musk or Tesla, people are intrigued and will continue to be.

The important question is: Are Elon Musk and Tesla going to back up all the talk with profit?

Stay tuned.