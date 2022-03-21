Elon Musk is a visionary, no doubt about it. He basically CREATED the EV market and he’s dominating space travel–but is he looking to conquer the skies next?

In the history of mankind, there have been a few truly unique individuals.

While most of us fall into a routine of mundanity and contentment with our lives, there have been a few individuals who just couldn’t let themselves sit in that comfortable trap.

One of the most famous of those individuals was Leonardo da Vinci.

This Italian was the original Renaissance man, gifted in painting, engineering, science, theory, sculpture, and architecture–and even today people marvel at the things he dreamed up.

He invented the first parachute, the first version of the helicopter, and some of the most fascinating pieces of art humanity has ever known–and yet he was never content with what he accomplished.

Once he figured something out, it was on to the next. We should be grateful for his efforts because da Vinci’s life work helped shape history and society after the Dark Ages.

However, while there’s no doubt that da Vinci was a genius and a great man…it can be argued that having such an intellect is as much a curse as it is a blessing.

How do we know that?

Because the closest thing we have to Leonardo da Vinci in the modern day, in my opinion, is Elon Musk…and he too bears this burden.

A Wonderful, Tired Mind

Like da Vinci, Musk has an insatiable drive to create and invent, as evidenced by his many innovations: Tesla cars, SpaceX, The Boring Company, the Not-A-Flamethrower, Tesla Robots, and an AI division just to name a few.

Musk is constantly working, and during a viral appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” a few years back, he discussed what it’s like to be him.

His answer to that question might surprise you.

Musk told Rogan, “I don’t think you’d necessarily want to be me. I don’t think people would like it that much.”

Why?

Because Musk says the inside of his head is like “a never-ending explosion” of ideas bouncing around all the time, and that he finds it “very hard” to turn his brain off.

For some insight into how his brain works, watch this video if you have 18 minutes to spare:

That doesn’t sound fun…but it’s also one of the reasons why he’s the world’s richest man, so there’s a trade-off.

Men like Elon Musk don’t rest…which is why people are always trying to anticipate what this genius’ next move is going to be.

One analyst thinks he’s figured it out, claiming that Tesla may soon dominate the sky as well.

First the Road, Then Space, Now… The Sky

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has made monitoring Elon Musk and Tesla his focus, and he thinks that Musk’s next move will be into the EV version of aircraft called eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft similar to a helicopter).

Jonas said recently in a research note, “In our view, the chance that Tesla does not ultimately offer products and services to the eVTOL/UAM market is remote. The potential skills transferability and network adjacencies are too strong to ignore.”

Makes sense, right?

The power needed to get a Tesla going 175 mph would be similar to the power needed to give an aircraft lift, and the company already has the pieces in play to make a transition into the aircraft world relatively seamless.

Jonas believes the division would be branded: “Tesla Aviation” and says it’s simply the next logical evolution of the company’s commitment to innovation and its expertise in making electric vehicles…

And the eVTOL market could be a HUGE industry.

Morgan Stanley estimates the total addressable market for the eVTOL industry in just the US could reach $12 billion by 2030. Fleshing things out even further to 2050, the bank’s analysts project the global eVTOL market could be worth a whopping $9 trillion.

The Green movement already has companies and world governments looking for the fastest shift towards EV, and eVTOL are a GREAT way to reduce road congestion in an ever-growing world that is looking for a cleaner transportation option.

So far this year, Tesla is down 17% as most tech companies have taken a hit due to the economy hitting a few speed bumps.

The StockPower rating system has Elon’s company coming in as “Neutral” as the companies size and value are two heavy drawbacks as to why it’s not scored higher:

But something tells me that Musk doesn’t care about money.

In fact, he could probably lose it all and just move on without batting an eye. That’s how people like Elon Musk operate.

Either way, the future is going to be interesting for the world’s richest man…and for those of us that make money from his non-stop brain.

“Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world.” – Elon Musk