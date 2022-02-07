Ford and General Motors have been losing the EV War to Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors for years–but that may change sooner than anyone expected.

“It’s good to be the king.”

How often have we heard that old adage?

And as we all know, the reason it’s so good to be the king is that kings tend to have the power and freedom to do whatever they want.

The king generally gives the orders instead of taking them…and it’s always better to be a king than a servant.

Elon Musk has been the undisputed king of electric vehicles for over a decade now, and Tesla Motors (TSLA) has become one of the most successful companies to have ever existed…making Musk the world’s richest man in the process.

However, wherever there’s a king, there’s someone that covets his throne…and in the world of vehicle manufacturing, those that covet what Elon Musk has are kings in their own right.

The Big Boys Gunning For Tesla

Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have been in the car game for a long time, and it’s obviously an unfamiliar feeling for them to not be sitting at the top of the mountain.

Sure, they’ve switched back and forth over the years, but they’re familiar with each other. Losing to your longtime rival is a lot different than losing to some young upstart that came out of nowhere to dominate the market.

But Tesla has a leg up on both of these legacy automakers: Musks company has a few years on Ford and GM in the electronic vehicle sector. The two motor titans are going to have to work hard to take Musk’s crown off his head, especially with the country moving away from fossil-fueled beasts and towards cleaner electric alternatives.

However, there are a few things that Ford and GM have that are invaluable, not the least of which are connections, brand loyalty, and over a century’s worth of experience apiece.

And while they may be a step behind Tesla in the EV world, don’t expect things to stay that way for long. Ford and GM could soon be cutting into Musk’s profits even more than expected…or at least that’s what Bank of America auto analyst John Murphy thinks.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance, Murphy said, “We expect Tesla’s market share to drop from about 70% in EVs to about 20% in the next three years. They [Ford and General Motors] are gaining the bulk of the market share we expect Tesla to lose.”

That’s a mighty hot take from Murphy–but it’s not inconceivable either. Even though Tesla had a very successful 2021, there are a few notable signs that Musk is starting to lose some of the market share his company has dominated for the better part of a decade and a half.

More and more potential rivals come along every year, and 2021 was no different. The NEW upstarts (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) made a bunch of noise this past fall when they started delivering their first cars.

And what makes that story even more interesting is the fact that Rivian is partly backed by Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, pitting the two rivals in the Billionaire’s Space Race head-to-head once again.

So with that in mind, it’s no secret that Tesla is starting to lose its hold. The numbers don’t lie.

Tesla’s Grip On The Market Is Slipping

Back in February of 2021, Tesla owned 79.5% of the EV market. That’s HUGE!

But in February of 2022, Tesla is sitting at 66.3% of the market. Now, while that’s still respectable, that’s a loss of almost 14%!

And can you guess which other companies GAINED in the market?

If you guessed Ford and General Motors, give yourself a pat on the back.

Sure, a few others like Nissan and Audi picked up some of that slack, but Ford and GM were the biggest gainers–and if their numbers are correct, they’re going to grab even more.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said in an interview, “We have about 200,000 reservations [for the F-150 Lightning]. Now we’re converting those into orders where people have to physically order the vehicle, almost very few of them are falling out.”

That’s a lot of metal…

But not as much as Farley wants. He says he would like to reach an electric vehicle capacity of 600,000 units over the next 22 months.

“We think that’ll put us probably number two in electric,” Farley said.

Meanwhile, General Motors isn’t that far behind, with its first electric truck pre-sales hitting the 100K market too.

On a recent earnings call, GM CEO Mary Barra said, “More than 110,000 Silverado EVs are reserved so far, including reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, and the numbers keep growing every day.”

The two giants are snipping at Tesla’s heels, and it won’t be long before they could steal a HEFTY part–about 50%–of Elon Musk’s market share away from him.

However, if there’s one good thing to come from this new fight for dominance, it’s the innovation that the competition will breed.

The biggest thing that needs to improve before EVs from any company become viable is the battery life.

Right now, most EVs can go anywhere from 250 to 400 miles on a single charge, and while that’s great, fueling up isn’t as simple as it was for gas-guzzling predecessors.

EV hopefuls either need to ramp up the mileage per charge or figure out a way to charge the batteries faster, because right now you’re looking at a charging time anywhere from 30 minutes to 6 hours.

That’s simply unacceptable.

And if any EV manufacturers happen to read this, they may want to take a cue from THIS company, whose innovation is so groundbreaking that those in the know have taken to calling it the “Forever Battery.”

It has to be seen to be believed, so here’s a quick video on the power that this new battery could hold. Elon Musk–or any of the other companies vying for Tesla’s throne, for that matter–may want to become very good friends with these innovators.

Watch it here!

Through all this, one thing is clear: Elon Musk has got a fight on his hands. We’ll see who the king is after the dust settles.

“If you’re entering anything where there’s an existing marketplace, against large, entrenched competitors, then your product or service needs to be much better than theirs. It can’t be a little bit better, because then you put yourself in the shoes of the consumer… you’re always going to buy the trusted brand unless there’s a big difference.” – Elon Musk