Nothing quite breeds success like… success. In the last quarter of 2021 Tesla SMASHED its quarterly delivery record, and now the stock is RUNNING!

When Ryan (my fellow Money Moves analyst) and I start our days looking for things to report on, we often come across the same subject at the same time. In the process of coordinating what we’re writing about, we sometimes have to fight over a subject that we think is newsworthy.

Well, maybe “fight” is the wrong word to use here. It’s more like “arguing our case” for why we should be the one that gets to write it.

We have a system: if it has to do with numbers and policy or economics, that’s Ryan’s forte with his degree in economics. If it has to do with the wild, weird, eclectic side of things, that’s my area of expertise.

There is a little crossover sometimes, but those are few and far between.

Plus, if one of us is really passionate about a subject, then the other one happily turns over the headline to them.

It’s what makes us a good team.

I Win… And So Do Tesla’s Shareholders

That being said, we had one of those situations just this morning over the latest news from Tesla (TSLA).

We both wanted to write about Tesla smashing its previous record for quarterly deliveries of new vehicle models to customers.

Luckily for me, Ryan bowed out and let me take this one.

He actually said (and I quote): “Go ahead. I’ve written a lot about Tesla lately. I am kind of Tesla’d out. Haha.”

Thus, it falls to me.

I enjoy writing about Tesla…more to the point, I enjoy writing about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. I find the guy fascinating. He truly seems to have the Midas Touch when it comes to business ventures, as almost everything he does succeed.

However, today we’re here to talk about the company itself, not its eccentric CEO.

If you woke up today and were wondering why TSLA was up over 10%, then wonder no longer. The answer is the aforementioned delivery numbers.

Tesla delivered 308,600 new vehicles worldwide in the 4th quarter of 2021, absolutely DESTROYING the previous record and giving the electric car maker the perfect ending to an incredible year that saw the company become a $1 trillion juggernaut.

2022 Off To A Good Start

Tesla’s total sales for 2021 eclipsed 936,000, which is an improvement of about 87% over the previous year’s sales of just under 500,000.

308,600 cars delivered is a HUGE number for Q4.

Analysts that were surveyed by Bloomberg before the Q4 numbers were in put their estimates at about 263,000 vehicles for the quarter, though some of these folks revised that as we got closer to the new year.

It’s clear that Wall Street LOVES this news, and as of this writing, shares of TSLA are up almost 12%.

If you’re wondering where the company falls in the Green Zone Fortunes rating system, it’s still rated as Neutral,” but that has less to do with Tesla’s potential and more to do with its size.

Here, see for yourself:

If Tesla wasn’t such a hoss of a stock, then I’m pretty positive that we’d see it with a “bullish” rating.

Either way, this is great news to TSLA shareholders – in more ways than one…

First, it’s great to see a 10% plus gain – anybody will take that in one day of trading – and I’m sure they’re happy about that.

But the OTHER reason that they’re probably ecstatic is the fact that this is something the COMPANY achieved – not something Elon tweeted or did…

This is ALL Tesla – which is a good sign that the company is a lot more than just “Elon’s Baby” – they’re a viable company and are successful REGARDLESS of their CEO.

2022 is already shaping up nicely for the company…

Let’s hope they can carry that momentum throughout the year.

“I think that’s the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself.” – Elon Musk