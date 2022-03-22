Disney CEOs Bob Iger and Bob Chapek apparently had a falling out in 2020 regarding the company’s response to COVID and Iger’s delayed retirement.

There is drama brewing in the Magic Kingdom. There has been a divorce of sorts in the land of Imagineering and storytelling, and now a one-time power couple is calling it quits.

But don’t worry. I’m not talking about a split between Mr. and Mrs. Mouse, I am talking about the falling out between the two CEOs of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger and Bob Chapek.

Chapek & Iger Call It Quits

Apparently, the two big names in the House of Mouse had a falling out in the wake of Chapek’s ascension to the CEO position.

In particular, the relationship between the two soured during the early days of the pandemic.

In a detailed report, CNBC outlined the dramatic events that led to the separation. If Pixar is looking for a new idea for a script, this might be just the drama they were looking for.

Ok, maybe it isn’t that exciting, but it’s certainly entertaining for those who follow these types of stories for a living.

See, it all started back during the early months of the pandemic. It was March of 2020 and Disney had just shut down all their theme parks due to the onslaught unleashed by COVID-19.

(Read this in your best Jiminy Cricket narration voice.)

Things were going smoothly until Iger did an interview via email with the New York Times.

Iger should have let that email go straight to his spam folder.

The former CEO of Disney told the New York Times’ Ben Smith that, “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

Oh, dang, shots fired!

I mean, it didn’t sound like that harmful of a statement to me, but apparently it was taken as such by Bob Chapek who felt that he should be in total control of the company, even though Iger remained as Chairman of the Board of Disney at the time.

CNBC reported the following about Chapek’s reaction to Iger’s comments

“Chapek was furious when he saw the story, according to three people familiar with the matter. He had not expressed a need or desire for extra help. He wasn’t looking for a white knight. Iger had postponed his retirement as CEO three times already. Chapek felt he was essentially doing it again, leaving him as a hapless second banana, according to people familiar with his thoughts. Chapek was already reporting to Iger, the board’s chairman, anyway.”

Man, can’t we all get along?

Lines Have Been Drawn

The story isn’t just intriguing to tabloid fanatics, either. This development is important for investors, employees, and patrons of Disney, the world’s most famous entertainment company.

Suddenly, we’ve got a team Iger and team Chapek gearing up for battle in the Magic Kingdom.

Iger remains popular with many inside the company while Chapek is said to have a small but influential inner circle, which includes Karem Daniel.

You might be wondering who the heck Karem Daniel is. Well, he is about to become a household name as he takes on what is perhaps the most monumental job task in the history of entertainment. Daniel has been tasked with the oversights of all movie, TV, and film distribution, advertising, sales, technology, and other divisions under Disney’s umbrella.

No pressure, Karem. No pressure at all!

Disney is a company with many different divisions and did $67 billion in revenue last year and is expected to spend $33 billion on new content this year.

Now one can see why the heads of the myriad of Disney divisions might not be too enamored with Bob Chapek for putting his right-hand man in charge of basically every operational decision in the worldwide corporation.

However, Daniel has had a heck of a career resume, having an engineering degree and MBA from Stanford as well as having spent several years running several divisions of the company.

As for Bob Iger, he is moving into the Metaverse as an investor and board member of a company called Genies—a development which you can read about here.

Meanwhile, Chapek will continue leading Disney in its expectation-surpassing quest for entertainment dominance.

Will the fallout of the Bob Bromance Breakup rock the House of Mouse to its core? Stay tuned for updates.