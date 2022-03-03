After already disrupting the global grain supply, the war in Ukraine may also bring American crop production to a screeching halt by cutting off fertilizer.

This morning, when I first woke up, I told myself that I wasn’t going to write anything on the war in Ukraine today. I was just hoping to have a nice smooth day where we talk about hotlist stock picks, earnings reports, and profitable investments.

But just when I thought I was out of the war coverage routine, the consequences of the conflict dragged me back in.

Earlier this week, I wrote a piece about potential disruptions to the wheat market from the Ukrainian war. Prices for grain are expected to rise because nearly one-third of the world’s wheat is shipped from the Black Sea region.

I would love to sit here and tell you that things are looking up…but that wouldn’t be true. In fact, today’s developments are doubling down on the bad news. Now, it’s not just crops abroad that will be impacted; even our own domestic produce is about to take a hit thanks to this war.

The fertilizer market is about to suffer a massive blow, and the longer the war in Ukraine rages, the worse it will get.

You might be saying to yourself, “why should I care about fertilizer?”

Well, good question, and it is an important one at that.

See, to plant crops, you need fertilizer—a no-brainer to anyone who’s ever had a garden.

And the modern fertilization methods used in crop production go far beyond cow manure, which is only a fraction of the fertilizer market. For all non-manure fertilizer needs, the sh*t is about to hit the fan…literally.

There are three primary sources used in the production of fertilizer: nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate.

And guess which country is the world’s primary exporter of all three.

If you guessed Russia, you are correct! Your prize for getting this question correct is… massively higher food prices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Russia and Belarus are the second- and third-largest potash [potassium] producing countries in the world. Russia was the top exporter of nitrogen in 2019, constituting 17% of global market share, and was the third-largest phosphate exporter.”

And here is another pertinent fact: nitrogen fertilizer is made by using air (which contains nitrogen) and natural gas.

Natural gas…which as you know by now, Russia produces by the crap-ton (I’m pretty sure that’s a unit of measure on the metric system).

Here’s a quick science lesson. Transport yourself back to high school chemistry class, Bill-Nye-the-Science-Guy-style.

Nitrogen in its natural form is a gas, not a solid. To turn into fertilizer, it must be extracted from the air and combined with hydrogen-based natural gas—which Russia produces— which then becomes ammonia and is combined with nitric acid to create the final product, ammonium nitrate, to be used as fertilizer.

Sorry to have gone all “mad scientist” on you there for a moment, but you now get why this whole war thing is important to our domestic market.

American farmers are about to plant their crops, and this is going to severely affect their harvest yields.

Corn and soybean farmer Ben Riensche was interviewed on Wednesday night by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. What he had to say was chilling, and is worth relaying here:

“Soaring fertilizer prices are likely to spike food prices. If you’re upset that gas is up a dollar or two a gallon, wait until your grocery bill is up $1000 a month. And it may not manifest itself in terms of price, it could be quantity as well. Empty shelf syndrome must just be starting.”

“The price of growing my crops, or the major crops, corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, cotton are up 30 to 40%. They are on my farm. And most of it is fertilizer. Nitrogen prices are up 3 times from the left crop we put in. Phosphorous and potassium have doubled.”

“The planting season in the northern hemisphere is just weeks away. There is no miracle technology that can cut that in a half or a third.”

Told you this was some serious stuff.

