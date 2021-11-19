For the past two years, many Americans have sat at home collecting checks. But as the pandemic winds down, people are going back to work—and KForce is ready.

The Great Resignation, otherwise known as “the Big Quit.”

What is it?

Well, basically, it’s basically the idea that Americans are sick of their jobs and are leaving the workforce in droves, mostly out of fear of COVID-19, but also due to low wages and the rising cost of living.

All told, people would rather collect unemployment benefits than put themselves at risk of infection while working low-paying jobs that they hate.

People have resigned themselves to unemployment, and they’re okay with that.

For the past two years, the government has been very accommodating to anyone reluctant to put themselves at potential risk of catching COVID…

But lately, the government has been slowly but steadily pulling back on unemployment benefits, forcing people to get off the couch and get back to work—and with a worker shortage wreaking havoc on the US economy, it couldn’t come at a better time.

With that being the case, a whole new group of people is looking for work once again—and since many of them weren’t happy at their previous jobs, they’re going to be looking to sign on with an employer that can offer them things that the want.

Opportunities Abound

This is opening the door to a wide range of opportunities for America’s unemployed…but it’s doing the same for investors as the The Big Quit shifts into the Great Hire.

While Americans getting back to work is sure to have an impact on the US economy, it’ll most likely have an even bigger impact on the markets as productivity and innovation get back to pre-pandemic levels.

There’s one industry in particular that will DEFINITELY get a boost: staffing companies.

Staffing companies are inundated with clients, and as more and more people start weening themselves off the government’s teat, they’ll begin signing on with these companies in an effort to get the best job for the best pay with the best benefits.

There are a host of public companies in the industry, which means it’s possible to pass on those benefits to investors who are ahead of the curve—and these stocks are already starting to see some action.

Think about it…

How many investors think about the staffing industry as a moneymaker?

It’s a wide-open market…which is why now may be the best time to get in.

In fact, I can see why Adam O’Dell & Charles Sizemore put one of these companies on their latest Hot Stock list.

For the last few weeks, this thing has been getting a lot of support from retail investors—and it only looks like it’s going to get better for them.

KForce: Another Big Mover?

Kforce (KFRC) has been KILLING it lately!

But don’t worry. While they’ve already moved a bit, this is only the beginning.

Here, take a look.

Right now, Kforce has access to 30,000 skilled workers—and as companies look to fill positions, those numbers are going to need to be replenished.

You could expect to see companies like Kforce rolling hard for the next year to 18 months, as placing workers in positions will be the priority for many companies going forward.

While there are other options on the table for investors like us, there’s a reason why Adam and Charles went with Kforce and not Kelly Services (KELYA) or Upwork (UPWK)—but if you want to know that reason, you’ll have to ask them.

This is why I always tell you guys to consider becoming a subscriber to Green Zone Fortunes. That way, you can get more in-depth guidance on the stocks they’re putting out.

However, for those that enjoy blazing you own path, you have the information to do with what you will—but if you feel you need a little help, we’re always here for you.

For now, I’ll just say I’m glad to see the country getting moving again.

After the last few years, a little momentum is something we ALL need.

“The best preparation for good work tomorrow is to do good work today.” – Elbert Hubbard