After years of threatening to overtake the automotive industry, electric vehicle companies are finding their stride–-and their stocks are very tempting for investors.

I was born in 1973…and if you have any recollection of or affection for the 70s, you’ll know that it was the era of 8-track tapes. Some of my greatest childhood memories were based upon the music held on those square tapes.

One of those memories is running to my grandmother’s house after kindergarten and listening to Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” over and over again.

Another vivid one is riding around in my grandfather’s bright orange truck (named “The Orange Bird”), listening to Vaughn Monroe’s “(Ghost) Riders In The Sky”.

But as I got older, 8-tracks gave way to cassette tapes, and on trips with my grandparents, we would either listen to the Andrews Sisters or Harry Belafonte. The tapes were great–even better than 8-tracks!

But then CDs came out and the sound quality blew tapes out the water.

The only problem was going through the books upon books of CDs looking for that one perfect song. Man, that was frustrating.

Thank GOD for the iPod.

Digital music has been my favorite part of living in the 20th Century, hands down.

I can make playlists of my favorite songs and pull up any individual track I can think of just by searching for it. At the push of a button, I can play a song and be happy with the greatest of ease. It’s so much more convenient.

The Mother Of Invention Isn’t Necessity…

That’s how times change. Competition creates innovation and old inventions become obsolete. It’s just the natural order of things.

That being said…this hasn’t always been true with the car industry.

While competition has ALWAYS bred innovation, it was most often innovations in design, mechanics, or comfort. Rarely do we see a radical diversion of the path.

Electric vehicles were the first true innovation in automobiles since the invention of power steering.

While they were touted as “the future of the automotive industry,” nobody really thought that would ever be the case–especially here in the US.

Why?

Because the US is all about power, speed, and the deep rumble of a combustion engine humming and purring every time we push down on the gas pedal. EVs were a fad, a status symbol for eco-friendly people with thousands of dollars to burn on a nice car that needed to be charged every few hours.

But then we reached 2021 and rising gas prices started to change a lot of minds.

Most EV companies that didn’t have Elon Musk running them had gone largely unnoticed in the preceding years–but people really started to pay attention to them when gas prices started climbing above $3.25.

The New Dotcom?

Now, the EV market is hot. People are looking for all kinds of opportunities–and they’re finding them!

Even Cathie Wood exited some of her position in established Tesla (TSLA) and grabbed some Nio (NIO), even though the company LOST $340 million last quarter.

That alone should let you know that the market is heating up. Tesla isn’t the only game in town anymore.

Besides Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID), there are a BUNCH of new EV companies popping up that people are getting excited about.

One of the companies that has seen a surge in interest is Greenpower Motor Company (GP), which saw a 15% price jump simply for being mentioned in a Yahoo Finance article.

It’s like the market is voracious for EVs…and they may become the next dotcom if we’re not careful.

However, if EVs aren’t your style but you still want to look for something in the sector, you could always go with a battery company like Enovix (ENVX), which is a US battery maker for the EV market.

While they’re not experiencing a surge like GP, Enovix is looking to ADVANCE battery technology with innovations that could change their industry.

From the cars to the batteries that power them, the entire sector is HOT! Maybe the market is shifting into more asset-based stocks, maybe society has come to accept that EVs are the future of automotives. Either way, it’s a good idea to start looking for some plays in the sector. You don’t want to be the last one to the table.

Otherwise, you’re that guy that’s still listening to his 8-track in his old, beat-up Chevy Nova.

Times change…

And those that have the ability to change too are the ones who thrive.

“When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars people said, ‘Nah, what’s wrong with a horse?’ That was a huge bet he made, and it worked.” – Elon Musk