There is a war brewing on the horizon…

No, not an actual war featuring tanks and M-16’s, but rather a war for the future of electric vehicle production.

On Tuesday, there was news from the Land of the Rising Sun that Toyota— long reluctant to get in on the EV game— announced that they intend on producing 3.5 million EVs a year by 2030.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Toyota intends on making its upscale Lexus brand completely electric by 2030 in the U.S., China, and Europe.

It is easy to forget given Elon Musk’s Twitter feed and his current status as Time’s Person of the Year that Tesla isn’t the only player in the EV market.

They might have been the first and most brash, but the other legacy automakers are catching up, most notably Volkswagen. Ford and GM have also announced that they are stepping up their EV game.

When I was a kid on long road trips, my brother and I would yell out “slug bug” and punch each other every time we spotted a VW bug. Maybe you did this as well…or maybe I had a weirder childhood than I thought.

Well, with Volkswagen aggressively investing in EV production, there is going to have to be a new name for my childhood game every time a wide-eyed child spots a VW EV vehicle.

VW is making a massive investment in new battery technology called solid-state batteries.

As you may know, lithium batteries are used in most products that are rechargeable.

They are great…except they can be slow to charge and don’t work well in cold temps.

Oh, and lithium batteries have been known to explode during a crash.

So…that’s kind of a problem, don’t you think?

But fortunately, there are smart people that inhabit this planet and they have made batteries that hold charges longer than traditional lithium-ion batteries…up to 80% longer!

These solid-state batteries also degrade far slower and perform better in the cold.

And here is the best part: They are less likely to explode!

I mean, explosions are fun to watch in movies, but not so fun if it happens to your car in real life.

They say that life is stranger than fiction, however, this time, it is preferable for fiction to stay strange and real-life to be mundane.

I would write more on these new solid-state batteries, but thankfully, our friends over at the Wall Street Journal produced this short video outlining the new battery production being implemented by Volkswagen.

Enjoy!

Here are a few statistics that will impress your boys on the golf course or over a pint. In 2020, EVS made up about 5% of new car sales globally. In Europe, which has been more aggressively pushing electric vehicles, the number is 10%. And in Norway new EV sales account for more than 70% of new car sales.

By 2030, EVs are expected to make up 26% of all car sales globally. By 2040, Morgan Stanley projects that EVs will make up more than 72% of car sales globally.

So, currently Tesla has the most market share, but VW, BMW, Nissan, and others are quickly making up ground.

Look out, Elon Musk. You might be the Person of the Year, but you may not be the person of the future. 2021 is only one year, and there are still years to come…or, maybe not, given how these seem like the end of times.

But one thing is for sure: The first shots in the Great EV wars have been fired. Now, who will win the EV war is still to be determined!