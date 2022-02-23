What could possibly bring pigs, Carl Icahn, and McDonald’s together into a single headline?

Simple: Carl Icahn wants two more seats on the McDonald’s board for their allegedly poor treatment of pigs.

How’s that for an intro?

Let me explain…

So, you see, Carl Icahn, world-renowned investor—and apparently an avid animal lover—is threatening McDonald’s over its treatment of pigs.

Icahn is currently a McDonald’s shareholder and wants two more seats added to the board if McDonald’s doesn’t clean up their manure.

(See what I did there?)

Bloomberg reported, “Over the weekend, the activist investor proposed two new board members for McDonald’s, escalating his demands that the company force its pork suppliers to stop keeping sows in individual pens so small they can’t lie down or turn around.”

Poor piggies. It makes me think of Babe the Pig, so consider my heartstrings plucked.

Icahn is upset with how McDonald’s suppliers take pregnant pigs and keep them in a crate where they can’t move until they are released when the pregnancy is confirmed.

McDonald’s disagrees.

On their website, the Golden Arches claims, “We care about the health and welfare of the animals in our supply chain and we know that our ability to serve safe, quality food comes from animals that are cared for properly. To achieve this, we are partnering with suppliers and producers across our supply chain to drive toward continuous improvement throughout their lives.”

Icahn told Bloomberg that “I think there’s a way I can be really helpful. That’s a situation that is just horrible. It’s obscene. You got these companies making all this money and the animals are just suffering for no reason.”

McDonalds fired back at Icahn, and they didn’t hold back.

In a statement, McDonalds said, “Mr. Icahn, who states that he holds 200 shares of McDonald’s stock, is the majority owner of Viskase, a company that produces and supplies packaging for the pork and poultry industry. Mr. Icahn’s ownership provides him with unique exposure to the industry-wide challenges and opportunities in migrating away from gestation crates. Thus, it’s noteworthy that Mr. Icahn has not publicly called on Viskase to adopt commitments similar to those of McDonald’s 2012 commitment.”

And boom goes the dynamite!

This proxy fight is going to be good.

Will McDonald’s give in? Will Carl Icahn get his two new board members? Can pigs fly?

Stay tuned for the conclusion of the great pig proxy fight of 2022. Get the popcorn out, this is going to be a good one!