Warren Buffett has been outspoken about how bad he thinks cryptocurrency is, but something recently changed his mind big time.

“Rat poison.”

That’s what Warren Buffett once called Bitcoin.

Actually, he said that he thinks that Bitcoin is “rat poison squared.”

Now, you don’t need to understand the man’s lexicon to realize that doesn’t seem like a flattering description of the biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

But in case you had any misgivings about how he felt, this is what he once told Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) shareholders:

“In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I’d be glad to do it but I would never short a dime’s worth.”

Now, we don’t know exactly why the Oracle of Omaha doesn’t like cryptos. Maybe he doesn’t feel like there’s enough information for him to make the calculations that he normally does. Maybe the concept is just too much for a 90-year-plus man to comprehend.

Either way, one thing is clear: Warren Buffett doesn’t like crypto.

Or does he?

Because while Buffett did say all those things about crypto, something has obviously changed in the last few weeks. Buffett’s company just made an investment into a digital bank that concentrates on crypto to the tune of $1 billion.

So maybe cryptocurrency isn’t “rat poison squared” after all?

Buffett’s Crypto Secret Revealed

Because if Berkshire Hathaway believes in it enough to invest a cool billion (according to a public SEC filing earlier this week), then it’s clear that Buffett thinks he can make money–and you don’t make money with rat poison unless you’re in the pest removal business.

So, the fact that Buffett’s company purchased $1 billion worth of shares in digital bank, Nubank (trading on the Brazilian stock exchange) – does more than just show that he’s changed his mind on cryptos; it cements the legitimacy of cryptocurrency.

That’s not something a lot of people talk about…

But if Warren Buffett is pulling a 180 on crypto, he did so for one reason and one reason only: profit potential.

If an established trader of Buffett’s stature is getting behind crypto, then you can bet dollars to donuts that others will soon be falling in line.

Now, what is Nubank besides a “digital bank?”

Well, Nubank is being called a “neobank,” a type of bank that operates outside of the rules of the traditional banking system, and the company’s investment unit, NuInvest, allows users to put money in a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The Plot Thickens…

While this is just making the rounds now, this really isn’t new information.

In fact, it was revealed that Berkshire had already bought a $500 million stake in Nubank last summer, which was actually MONTHS before the company went public in December 2021.

So, this isn’t actually a new investment by Buffett and his partner, Charlie Munger.

This $1 billion is simply the dynamic duo upping their company’s investment in the digital banking sphere.

What’s even MORE interesting is that while the Berkshire Hathaway gang is moving deeper and deeper into the cryptoverse, they’re moving AWAY from more traditional financial assets as that same SEC filing that revealed their $1 billion investment in Nubank also revealed that they’ve dropped their holdings in both Visa and Mastercard to the tune of $3 billion.

Seems like they know something we don’t know, right?

Well, we know, but OTHER people who have been avoiding crypto are going to be surprised by this.

“I’m never going to buy a cryptocurrency. I wish they’d never been invented.” – Charlie Munger (this didn’t age well, did it?)