The cost of baked goods is expected to rise as the Russia-Ukraine war disrupts more than 25% of the global grain and corn supply.

There has been much talk about the disruption to the oil market due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, oil isn’t the only commodity affected by Russia’s latest aggression.

Wheat prices have risen to the highest point since 2008, during the time of the financial crisis.

Prices were trading as high as $9.60 per bushel on Friday before falling to $9.34 as of this writing.

According to Seeking Alpha, “Russia and Ukraine account for ~29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.”

And in other bad news, Commerzbank says that “as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk” from the Russia-Ukraine war.

The problem will be exasperated because Turkey is threatening to prevent Russian vessels from navigating the Black Sea. That means that prices on goods from bread to tasty bakery treats could about to become more expensive.

U.S. bakers are having to pass these higher costs onto consumers, which means the cost of those Polish paczkis is going to be more expensive this lent season.

Pastries like paczkis are made using soybean oil, which has also seen prices spike over the past year by 80%.

Bakers have not only had to deal with high grain costs, but have faced the now common worker shortages, supply-chain woes, packaging problems, and hard-to-find ingredients. Also, the cost of a pallet of unbleached white flour has risen by 36%

Oh, and then there is the effect that oil prices are having on the industry.

You might be thinking to yourself, “what do oil prices have to do with bakery prices?”

Well, you see, wheat products don’t get transported ala Scotty from Star Trek to the bakery. They must be transported via a truck, which requires gas to run.

Now that gas prices are higher, vendors are charging bakers more for their efforts, which is causing some bakers to yet again pass the increased costs onto consumers.

So, Happy Fat Tuesday to all my Polish friends—or just those who enjoy a good pastry. Just be prepared to spend more on your next batch of baked goods. You can’t say I didn’t warn you.