What separates the elite investors from the general public? They’ve taken the three easy steps that ensure that they MAKE money instead of losing it.

There are a few inconvenient truths about investing that not many people talk about.

If they did, they’d have to acknowledge facts that most people simply can’t accept due to their own egos.

However, since I don’t care about my ego (or yours, apparently), I’m going to go ahead and just come right out and say it.

The first inconvenient truth is that you probably won’t get rich from trading stocks.

Sure, you can make a little money here and there, but it takes extreme skill or extreme luck to truly make a killing on Wall Street.

So, a good step to take is to move towards accepting that you probably won’t ever retire off a winning stock.

Another inconvenient truth is that only about 10% of investors MAKE money.

The rest of us, the remaining 90%, tend to lose money in the long run because we simply don’t have the time or effort to devote to becoming one of the 10% of winners.

I know…hard to swallow.

But here’s another truth that’s a lot easier to accept…

While you’re unlikely to become uber-wealthy from the stock market, you can still make money when all is said and done.

You can become one of the 10% that makes money over time…

And all you need are these three easy steps.

Three Easy Steps To Becoming GREAT

The first step is setting realistic expectations.

Too many investors get into the game with the wrong goals.

Not only do they want to make a lot of money, but they also want to make it fast.

However, making a lot of money requires a lot of time and a lot of risk.

Only two things are almost guaranteed in the long term: you’ll probably make less than 10-15% a year (a return even the big boys find to be a struggle to make) and you’ll probably lose more than 50% at some point.

So write down your financial goals (a realistic range of returns you’re looking to get and timeframe with which to get them), your limits (like the max amount you can handle to lose), and your skills (anything you’ve got that can help you succeed).

The second step is to keep your ego in check.

Much like when Han Solo told a young Luke Skywalker “don’t get cocky” (though in context, that was the pot calling the kettle black), overconfidence can lead to underestimated risks, listening to bad or sub-par ideas, and taking bigger positions than you should.

Losing really matters, because losses have an asymmetric impact on your profit vs. loss quotient. A 50% loss will require you to make a 100% gain to break even.

To help keep your ego in check, you may want to start keeping an investment journal where you can document your reasoning for each move you make.

Then, you should also make sure you review your journal and assess your performance objectively.

How often were you right? Were you right for the wrong reasons? What can you improve next time?

All these things will help you avoid losses in the future.

And finally, the third step: remember that, when it comes to investing, YOU are your own worst enemy.

The biggest enemy to your long-term success isn’t the market, inflation, supply chain issues, or the lack of investment ideas. It’s yourself.

We’re only human, and as such, we are emotional animals with behavioral biases that can push us to make TERRIBLE decisions at the worst possible times.

We all know those people that have bought at the top and sold at the bottom. In fact, some of us in here have done it ourselves.

But sticking to a game plan might be the best step you can take towards finding success in the investment world. Stick to the plan and stick to the rules. Don’t deviate from your process because you “believe” in a stock or a company.

You shouldn’t invest to feel good about yourself; you should be investing to make money. Sometimes, those two paths cross, which is always nice, but don’t lose your shirt over faith in a company that doesn’t deserve it.

So, by identifying which of your main behavioral biases can affect your trading, you can do your best to ignore them.

Now, will these steps guarantee success?

Nope. Nothing does…

It’s much like the Green Zone ratings system that we always talk about. While it can help you become a better investor, nothing is a 100% lock.

However, by implementing these steps (and using the GZ ratings), you can stack the deck in your favor.

And isn’t winning the goal here?

Give it a try and let us know if it helps…

I bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

“For a man to conquer himself is the first and noblest of all victories.” – Plato