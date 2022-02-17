Believe it or not, there are silver linings to every situation–and I recently learned that having an injured back may have offered a big opportunity.

Injuries suck.

Even if you’re just moderately active, an injury can be a major inconvenience.

However, for an active, competitive athlete, injuries are a special kind of purgatory that leaves you stuck in a recovery process without end.

Sure, there are some days that are better than others, but when you’ve got more bad days than good, this injury purgatory can seem like your own personal hell.

The reason I bring this up is that I’ve been on the shelf for three weeks now, and I’m starting to lose hope. The worst part is, I wasn’t even doing anything crazy when the injury happened. I was simply standing up from the floor when my lower back locked up and brought me directly to my knees.

Now, while I’m nowhere near as bad as that first week, the problem is that I keep finding myself not making much headway towards recovering. Every time I take a step forward, I end up taking two steps back.

However, like Winston Churchill once said, “If you’re going through hell… keep going.” That’s all I can do right now. Since it’s my lower back that’s injured, my activity has been limited to swimming, a ground-based yoga series, and soaking in the hot tub.

Tales From The Hot Tub

That’s all I’ve done for three weeks, and it seems that’s all I’ll be doing for a couple more…and as somebody who has a goal of winning the Ju-Jitsu world championship this year, I’m not happy about it.

That being said, as with all of life’s situations, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few different silver linings to be found.

A few of my nagging injuries, like an inflamed elbow and shoulder, are 100% pain-free now. While my back hasn’t healed up like I want it to, the rest of my body has taken the time to fix itself.

Another positive? Less laundry! I’m not going through three or four sets of clothes per day as I get fewer workouts in.

But both of these things pale in comparison to what happened last night, when another perk of being injured may have opened the door to a GREAT opportunity.

As I said, my world has become soaking, swimming, and stretching–and because I don’t have either an Olympic-sized pool or a hot tub at my house, I frequent my local LA Fitness gym to get my swimming and soaking needs in.

I go daily, and because I’ve become regular, I get to see familiar faces around the gym. After a while, we start to get to know each other through mini-conversations. Last night, I had a discussion with one of my “new friends” named Yuri, a Croatian immigrant that has lived in the US since the late 70s–and he may have given me an incredible investment opportunity I never would have come across on my own.

An Incredible Opportunity

The conversation started when Yuri asked me what I did for a living.

I told him about Money Moves and what we offered our readers, and he started asking questions about what I thought of certain stocks.

We started talking about Tesla (TSLA), Google (GOOG), and how these companies may react once the Fed starts hiking up the rates.

And then, with a twinkle in his eye, he said in his accented English, “Want to know a good one? It’s one you’re going to buy and then just let it grow.”

I was intrigued, so I answered, “Of course…”

He gave me the ticker symbol and I searched for its chart on my phone.

And let me say, the chart looked amazing!

While the stock was trading at just 96 cents in mid-December of 2021, it’s now trading around $12. That’s an incredible move in just 2 months’ time.

So, I put the stock in my back pocket and promised myself that when I got to work today, I would put it through the Money & Markets stock rating, not thinking anything of it.

So, I got into the office today, I made my coffee, and I sat down to peruse the morning’s financial news. Then I remembered the stock and decided to check what the Green Zone Ratings System had to say about it.

To say I was surprised would be the understatement of the week!

The company, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is one of the HIGHEST rated stocks I’ve seen yet. Check out their rating score:

I knew it was a shipping and logistics company, so I had a feeling that it would have a bullish score…but a 96?

I didn’t think that it would be anywhere NEAR that high.

And to think, I never would have heard of this company had I not hurt my back three weeks ago.

That’s what I mean about silver linings.

They’re everywhere if we look. Oftentimes, when we find ourselves in dire situations, we focus on the dark clouds hanging over our heads and MISS those silver linings…

But they’re there.

You just have to open your eyes a little wider.

“Too many people miss the silver lining because they’re expecting gold.” –

Maurice Setter