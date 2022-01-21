Have we been looking at cryptos all wrong? These volatile little investment tools can explode in a heartbeat…but is there another strategy?

“This is the way…”

Every time that I hear those words, I think of one of my favorite shows of all time: The Mandalorian.

Have you seen it?

It’s great…

It’s really like a Western, but set in the Star Wars universe…and it gave us Baby Yoda to boot!

“This is the way” is a mantra that the lead character and others of his order say, and it signifies strict adherence to the ways of the Mandalorians.

However, throughout the series, both the viewer and the main character (often referred to as “Mando”) learn the truth: their way ISN’T the only way.

The strict adherence to Mandalorian beliefs–including never revealing your face by removing your helmet–was nothing more than an extremist interpretation of a cultural tradition.

When Mando met OTHER Mandalorians who belong to different orders and they removed their helmets, he was both shocked and appalled, but through it, he learned that “the way” wasn’t the ONLY way.

And I think this is something we may be learning about cryptos.

Volatility Rules… For Now

From the dawn of the crypto market, we’ve learned that these coins can be incredibly volatile to the point that it’s hard to predict how a crypto will perform one day to the next, let alone one week or month.

The direction of cryptos can change at the drop of a hat. Sometimes there’s a good reason for these shifts, and sometimes there’s no reason at all, making Blockchain speculation harder to decipher than Martian algebra.

However, we may have been looking at cryptos through the wrong lens.

It’s possible that this is not “the way.”

Maybe the short term was a myopic way of looking at Blockchain.

Maybe we need to start looking at it through a “buy and hold” strategy, which is often reserved for “blue chip” stocks rather than cryptocurrency.

What do I mean?

Well, right now, we have a catalog of more than 16,000 listed cryptocurrencies. However, the simple fact is that many of these coins will most likely fail.

That being said, there are a few DeFis that could bring massive profits to those patient enough to wait it out and weather any storm that may pop up.

A select few projects could lead to incredible returns for patient investors, and there are a few different Blockchains that could wind up paying off BIG time in just four or five years.

Is it worth it to wait till 2026 for 1,000% gains?

The Birth Of “Blue Chip” Cryptos?

If you think it is, you may want to look at the following coins, one of which you should be VERY familiar with, because it’s one of the four cryptos that I bought as our experiment and first foray into the crypto world.

The first coin to consider is Avalanche (AVAX).

What makes Avalanche so appealing? What advantage does it bring to the table?

Simple: speed.

While transaction time for the Big Boys like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is horrendous (about 13 TPS or transactions per second), Avalanche is offering a whopping 4500 TPS at lower fees!

This makes it extremely attractive to the crypto-world, and by 2026, it may steal enough market share to be a much bigger deal.

The next crypto is Axie Infinity (AXS), and this one’s probably not the kind of cryptocurrency you’re used to.

Axie Infinity is actually a play-to-earn game built on the Ethereum Blockchain. In the game, users collect, breed, raise, upgrade, and then battle monsters known as Axies. However, unlike many other games, users own their creations.

Each and every Axie created is an NFT that can be used in gameplay or monetized in an NFT marketplace.

That’s HUGE, and it gives Axie Infinity a BIG advantage over other cryptos.

And finally, we have one of the coins that I bought for our crypto experient: Algorand (ALGO).

What’s ALGO’s advantage? Similar to Avalanche, Algorand’s advantage is speed.

While it’s not on Avalanche’s level, Algorand is processing at 1,162 TPS…but that’s not all.

Algorand also holds an advantage with what’s known as a Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus mechanism. With standard PPoS networks, smaller holders have the potential to disrupt the network. But with Algorand’s PPoS, holders are randomly and secretly chosen to vote on proposals and blocks, and since ALGO holders have an incentive for its success, this randomization all but eliminates nefarious activity that might otherwise disrupt the network.

So, Algorand is faster AND safer than a lot of the other cryptos out there, and all three of the aforementioned coins are offering us a chance at 1,000% or BETTER profits by 2026.

Is this a NEW way to look at cryptos?

Maybe…

However, only time will tell if it’s an EFFECTIVE way to look at cryptos.

We hold one of them in our crypto-wallet, and I may consider grabbing the other two.

Either way, it’s good to see some resemblance to stocks. The familiarity is comforting and the birth of “blue chip” cryptos may be the thing the market has been waiting for.

Either way, it offers us hope–and that’s all we can really ask for…

This is the NEW way.

“One of the advantages of being disorderly is that one is constantly making exciting discoveries.” – A. A. Milne