The Biden administration has made climate change a focus of their policies–but with the war in Ukraine raging, we may need to pivot to save the US.

Ok…“Save the US” may sound a little too dramatic. The US is fine right now as far as energy goes. There’s no immediate energy crisis facing our country at this time.

While inflation has been pushing gas and oil prices higher and higher, prices are still cheaper than they were just six years ago. Anybody you see really freaking out over how much they’re paying at the pump is likely overreacting, and they’ve paid more at some point in their lives.

While inflation is a problem, it’s a problem that can be handled.

However, that’s a lot easier to do when we’re not dealing with a war in eastern Europe–especially when that conflict could potentially lead to another World War.

Russia being responsible for 10% of the world’s oil production really puts a crimp on the whole issue. Now, in order to control Russia’s money, leveling economic sanctions against their crude oil exports is the smart play.

Believe it or not, the US is STILL the top producer of oil in the world, even with President Biden’s commitment to fighting climate change.

But with policies in place to curb that oil production, there are fears that now may not be the right time to jeopardize America’s energy independence.

Is It Time To Start Drilling?

Do we need to address what is happening to our climate? Absolutely.

But that is something that is VERY hard to do when the planet is on the cusp of another World War that could very well lead to the destruction of our society.

So, instead of curbing oil production in the US by shutting down pipelines or ending fracking leases, we may want to go ahead and just “drill, baby, drill”… for now, at least.

When the threat of global war has subsided, feel free to get back to the business of a clean environment.

But until that time, it’s important for the US to kick production into overdrive given that we may be called upon to save the world from a coming oil crisis.

The simple fact is that, if we don’t change something now, we may miss out on our opportunity to stay ahead of the trouble.

The irony is that this is the same argument that environmentalists have been presenting when it comes to climate change. They’ve been saying for years that if we don’t change what we’re doing, it may be too late to reverse the environmental damage caused by man-made pollution.

It’s sort of a Catch-22 scenario.

Any decision made on either of these issues is going to have consequences.

However, while we’re facing a dire crisis, we can’t let the stigma of being an oil-producing country stop us from doing what we can do to help the entire world.

Time For The US To Flex Its Oil Muscles

It’s time to get back to being the “frack-happy” oil producer we were before the pandemic rocked the world to its core.

With COVID quickly becoming less and less of a problem, US oil output has rebounded sharply since the days of the lockdowns, and now we’re back to over 11 million barrels per day!

But with Russia using its weight to lean on Ukraine and leverage the other nations of Europe–many of which depend almost entirely on Russian oil–we’re going to need more.

Right now, the US is in an enviable position of having the most stable environment to produce and export supplies, and it may be time to act like an OPEC country and start flexing our global muscle in the oil world.

Energy Expert Daniel Yergin said, “I think people just forgot about energy security. As the US went from importing 60% of our oil to becoming an exporter, we then didn’t think about it anymore. Oil demand is still increasing and is likely to increase at least for the rest of this decade and perhaps into early next decade.”

That’s where we are.

We need oil both as a source of energy and as a form of leverage, and right now is NOT the time to curb production.

We need to step it up–and unfortunately, we’ll have to deal with whatever environmental issues this causes. Right now, it’s more important to keep our society powered.

Hopefully, there are people in President Biden’s camp that understand this and are whispering in his ear as we speak.

We’re going to all the leverage we can get if things get worse in Ukraine.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

