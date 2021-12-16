One of the HOTTEST sectors on Wall Street right now is home construction. Things are heating up across the board…but the profit opportunity of Toll Brothers, Inc. stands out.

Raise your hand if you still have PTSD over the 2008 market crash.

I know I sure do…

Wasn’t that a trying time for all of us?

I was just getting into the financial industry at that point after having spent a year-and-a-half out of the workforce in an attempt to finish up at Florida Atlantic University, and I really had no idea what I was doing (for the record, it wouldn’t be until 10 years later that I finally got my Bachelor’s degree).

I was clueless when it came to the financial world…but I sure got a shotgun education thanks to the housing crash. Soon after starting to work for my mentor’s company, the housing bubble popped and the entire organization had to shift its focus.

I would end up having to work on the weekends because I had so much to do, and I couldn’t get it all done during the week. My job was basically a paid apprenticeship, so while, yes, I was getting paid, it definitely wasn’t enough for the amount of work and time it took to get my work finished.

The one thing I kept hearing was “the housing bubble… the housing bubble” – and I heard it so much, I got real sick of it.

Home Construction Business BOOMING… Again

So, I have to admit, whenever I hear that the home construction business is heating up, I get a little wary.

When I read this morning that new US home construction exploded 11.8% in November due to rising demand boosting builder confidence, I have to admit that I fought off the rising anxiety of my post-2008 PTSD. I needed to remind myself that this is 2021, not 2008.

So what if I had to chant “goosefraba” a few dozen times, right?

Ok, I kid…

I wasn’t that weirded out. Just a quick flashback and I was good. Now, let’s take a quick look at the numbers, shall we?

The Commerce Department reported that the double-digit increase last month represents a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, which is an 8.3% increase from the rate from a year ago.

However, that PTSD started to kick back in when I learned that October’s home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.

However, applications for building permits (a pretty good barometer of future activity) rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate from last year.

What IS surprising is the fact that, when looking at construction activity by region, we saw the largest jump in the Northeast, which rose 27.5%. You would think that, with the mass exodus of people fleeing that area in the last year, the South would be outpacing the Northeast.

Apparently we were wrong.

The South came in with a gain of 18.4%, while building in the West rose 5.1%, and building in the Midwest declined 7.3%.

So, taken together, this is good news for the industry.

What Do The Experts Say?

However, is this good news for investors?

It can be…if you know which companies to look into.

And we need look no further than the Green Zone Fortunes Hotlist to find one.

On Wednesdays, Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore release the Hotlist, detailing stocks that they feel have a little “oomph” behind them—and can you guess which sector the stock at the very top of the list is in?

That’s right…

The stock coming in at a whopping 96 on the GZF rating scale is in the construction industry.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), a company that services the entire gamut of the home-building process, has been on a tear since October.

Toll Brothers is offering investors a 26% gain since October 1st through December 10th. That’s some hefty cheddar for a month’s time. Take that in concert with the fact that this company is pulling a 96 on the GZF ratings scale, and it’s hard not to take a VERY close look at TOL.

Here’s their score:

Remember, all we do is give you the information. It’s up to you to decide whether to make the call on Toll Brothers, Inc.

Of course, you can always go it alone.

If you’re anything like me—a glutton for punishment that prefers to do all the heavy lifting yourself—this may be the direction you take.

Just know we’re always here if and when you need us…

