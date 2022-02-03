After an epic 22-year career in the NFL, Tom Brady is retiring from pro football…and now the GOAT is looking to expand into the NFT sector.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, announced his retirement from the NFL this week, ending an epic 22-year career the likes of which we will never see again.

So, now that the GOAT is retiring, what is he up to next?

Surely he’s just going to play golf and hang out with his supermodel wife, right?

No doubt he will do some of that, but when you’re as competitive as Tom Brady, you just transition from one venture to another. The drive of a champion is insatiable.

Brady is walking away from pro football and stepping boldly into the metaverse.

Well, at least he is pursuing his passion for NFTs. Whether NFTs constitute being called the metaverse is another discussion, and if you have been reading Money Moves lately, you know that is a discussion we have been having a lot.

NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) are digital assets that have a unique file backed up by blockchain. NFTs can be made up of any type of digital information, including picture files, audio recordings, or videos.

This is a new trend among investors hopeful that the value of NFTs will grow in the coming years.

Last year, Brady co-founded an NFT company called Autograph.

According to Fortune, “The Los Angeles–based company, which launched in April 2021, is a hub for digital sports collectibles and has already produced NFTs in collaboration with athletes like Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods, and Simone Biles.”

Autograph released an NFT of collectibles from Brady’s early career, including digital versions of his college resume and the cleats and jersey he wore at the NFL combine.

How much did these digital collectibles sell for? A staggering $1.3 million!

That’s an insane amount for digital cleats. Once again, I still can’t wrap my head around these NFTs, but I’m trying my best.

They tell us this is the way of the future, but if this is the future, I’m not sure I’m going to like getting older.

What, is Brady going to sell his seven Super Bowl rings as NFTs as well?

However, I shouldn’t make fun of NFTs. They are big business now, and you can’t just thumb your nose at profits like that. Some NFTs have even gone for as much as $69 million. Famous people like Melania Trump and Jack Dorsey—who sold his first tweet—are getting in on the action as well.

If anyone can become the best at selling NFTs, I would put my money on Tom Brady. The dude knows how to win.

So, congrats to Tom Brady on one hell of a career, and good luck with your next career in the metaverse!