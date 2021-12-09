It’s a lot easier to hit that “buy” button when you have an emotional connection to a brand—and that choice is made even easier when it pays dividends! Case in point: Tootsie Roll Industries.

You know what’s NOT good when it comes to investing?

Emotions.

With all due respect to Warren Buffett, who says, “Rule number one: don’t lose money. Rule number two: never forget rule number one,” I think there’s a more important rule…

One that even supersedes the Oracle of Omaha’s rules.

That rule is “Never get emotionally attached to a stock.”

Why?

Because stocks aren’t “possessions” to display at dinner parties; they’re simply devices to make money, and they’re meant to be discarded when they’re no longer valuable to us.

Nothing more, nothing less.

However, that doesn’t stop people from getting attached to certain stocks.

You know which ones get most people? The stocks that CONVINCE people to buy due to their “story”—or worse, the ones that people cling to because of their “potential.”

I have a secret that not many people are going to tell you: EVERY stock has a story.

EVERY stock has potential.

That’s why you don’t get attached.

Do NOT Invest On Emotion

The ONLY thing that should convince people to buy certain stocks is whether it’s situated in the right industry at the right time and whether it will bring a return for its investors.

That’s it.

However, in some rare—and I mean very rare—instances, sometimes our emotional buys work out.

Nostalgia is an emotion. In fact, it’s a powerful emotion that gives us a feeling of comfort that newer experiences can’t.

Given the number of nostalgia stocks out there, it may take a great deal of discipline to keep from making an emotional purchase.

For example, my grandfather worked for General Motors his whole life, employed at Harrisons, the American radiator division of the company headquartered in Western New York. Because of that, when I was growing up, my family was fiercely loyal to the GM brand.

If you even THOUGHT of buying another brand of vehicle, you’d get “the look” from my grandfather. So, needless to say, GM holds a special place in my memory.

Every part of my being tells me I should buy some GM—but the fact that they score LESS than 50 on the Green Zone Fortune rating system shows me that making the purchase right now might not be the best idea.

But, as I said, there are some nostalgia-inducing stocks out there that DO work out for those who decide to hit the “buy” button…

And one of those stocks is definitely a sweet deal.

If You’re Going To Buy On Emotion… Buy SMART

Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) is EXACTLY what you think it is.

The fact that the company that makes Tootsie Rolls, Tootsie Pops, Blow Pops, and other delicious confections is publicly traded may come as a surprise to many, present company included.

I was sure that by now this old-school candy company would have been gobbled up by a much bigger conglomerate. Who’d have thought they were not only a candy maker worth $2 billion+ but also have stocks that pay nice dividends?

Is there anything the Candyman can’t do?

In fact, not only has Tootsie Roll steadily paid out 3% annual stock dividends, but the stock has RAISED its overall dividends for 52 consecutive years, making it an unofficial yet undisputed king of dividend stocks.

This is what happens when nostalgia meets practicality. It offers a mutually beneficial relationship between company and investor.

Right now, I’m picturing Tootsie Roll investors as happy as Mr. Owl when he figures out how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop.

The REAL Power Of Tootsie Roll

But while dividends are great, do you know what’s even better?

Growth.

Tootsie Roll Industries may not have been one of the big movers we generally like to see, but they could soon become one. Right now, their score on the GZF ratings system is through the roof.

Seriously, that’s not an exaggeration. Just check out the score on the Green Zone rating system:

Not bad, right?

And it’s DEFINITELY not bad for a stock that elicits a feeling of nostalgia like the Tootsie Roll brand does for MILLIONS of American investors.

Whether the stock is a right fit for you is something every investor needs to figure out for themselves…but if you’re looking for something that pays nice dividends while making you feel good at the same time, you could do a lot worse than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Of course, the fact that they popped up on the GZF Hotlist this week is just the proverbial icing on top of the dividend cake.

You may want to take a closer look at this sweet company…or you may want to become a subscriber to Green Zone Fortunes and let Adam O’Dell, Charles Sizemore, and Matt Clark guide you.

Either way, the choice is yours—and just this once, it’s ok to let emotion help you make the decision.

“The world is a complex place, and the influence of the media in its representation and its power of communication and interpretation is a remarkable amplifier of emotions, and of illusions.” – Tariq Ramadan