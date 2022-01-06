After spending almost a decade at the top, General Motors has relinquished the throne to Japanese-based Toyota as COVID and supply chain issues challenge all.

Have you ever read a headline that carries so much weight that it feels like you’re getting punched in the chest?

While it’s a rare occurrence, I’ve had it happen a few times.

The first I can remember was when I read that David Lee Roth was leaving Van Halen. That one was rough. Why, David, why?!?

Another one I can remember was when Lou Holtz stepped down as the head coach of Notre Dame’s football team. That one stung WAY more than Diamond Dave’s departure as Van Halen’s front-man. Way more.

However, I’ve been lucky over the past decade or so, which has largely been devoid of headlines that shook me to my core…until today.

What was the headline?

From Reuters: “Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top.”

An American Company, An American Family

Why does this hurt so bad?

Well, it’s not because I drive a Chevy. It’s not because I have some kind of undying devotion to this car company.

In fact, I find loyalty to any brand to be a little weird. After all, when you’re paying these people for their products, subsequently pushing these products on social media for FREE borders on indentured servitude.

No, this one stung because my grandfather and father both worked for General Motors. They worked at Harrison’s in Western New York in the radiator division, and they both retired from there after decades of service.

Both were die-hard Chevy men, and I ate many a meal and opened many a present because of the living this company afforded my family.

So, while I’m not “loyal” to General Motors, I am grateful that the company gave my family a comfortable life.

When I read the headline that GM was losing its position as America’s top automaker, it hit me like a ton of bricks. Both my father and my grandfather have passed on, but I know that this news would have wounded them deeply if either was still with us.

In a time when car-makers have been having a hard time getting the parts they need—especially computer chips made from quality semiconductors—Toyota did a better job rationing its supply. As such, it put them in the front of the pack for the first time ever, ending GM’s almost century-long reign at the top for sales.

Of course, while both companies had as good a year as could be expected when dealing with COVID and supply chain issues, when it comes down to it, Toyota (TM) is just a better prospect for investors at the moment than General Motors (GM).

This isn’t just my opinion, either.

There is quantifiable data behind this.

Sorry, dad and grandpa…

Why Toyota Is Winning

While both stocks did well this week coming off their Q4 reports, Toyota just seems to be a sweeter deal when it comes to making money from their stock…and I’ll show you why.

When you look at the Green Zone Fortunes ratings of both these companies, the difference is readily evident.

General Motors is lacking in two important areas: size and growth.

I’m not too concerned about the size—you can’t help that GM is a huge company worth billions—but the fact that there isn’t much room for growth is troublesome, even for the most optimistic of investors.

Here, see for yourself:

The proof is in the pudding, right?

However, Toyota has a LOT more going for it. It’s got bigger potential for growth…but more importantly, it’s got volatility on its side.

See?

When you compare the two, you realize that there really is no comparison. It’s clear why Toyota has taken the throne away from the one-time king of cars, General Motors.

Can GM take this spot back?

Maybe…

We’ll have to see what happens with China and the supply chain crisis. A lot of what happens with General Motors will bank heavily on getting the parts that they need.

What I can tell you is that MY family is pulling for them to be back at the top. We know it would make our Chevy-loving patriarchs proud.

Congratulations to Toyota…

Here’s hoping your reign is short but sweet!

“My first job at General Motors was as a quality inspector on the assembly line. I was checking fits between hoods and fenders. I had a little scale and clipboard. At one point, I was probably examining 60 jobs an hour during an eight-hour shift. A job like that teaches you to value all the people who do a job like that.” – Mary Barra