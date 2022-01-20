I have a confession to make…

As both a proud Michigander and a loyal American, I might have committed a sin so horrifying that I need to confess it to someone.

I own a Toyota.

I know, the horror!

Toyota is a foreign car company, and last year it beat out General Motors as the best-selling car brand in America.

You might think I am kidding, but growing up in Michigan—home of the Big Three automakers— you were looked down on if you purchased a foreign vehicle. You were viewed as a traitor to American union workers if you did so.

However, despite my confession, I apologize for nothing!

The truth is that Toyota surpassed GM and the other major American car manufacturers starting in the 1980s because they produce a higher quality vehicle. It is better-made and safer.

I can attest to that.

I have a 2003 Toyota Camry with over 220,000 miles on it, and it still runs like it’s brand new. I haven’t had to spend much on repairs over the years, and I have driven it all around the country, over several terrains. From the skylines of America’s largest cities to the mountains, and all the way down to Key West, my silver Camry has survived it all.

I am a simple man and don’t require a fancy car to inflate my ego, so I have seen no reason why I need to purchase a newer car just for the heck of it.

And *knock on wood* I won’t have to anytime soon.

That is why I was excited to see that Toyota made our top-ten Green Zone rating hotlist this week.

(And if you haven’t signed up for the weekly hotlist why not? It’s free! Sign up here so you don’t miss out!)

Our Green Zone rating is bullish on shares of Toyota, and with good reason.

According to CNBC, “GM said Tuesday it sold 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, down by 12.9% compared to the year earlier. Toyota, by comparison, said it sold 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, up by 10.4% compared to 2020. The difference in sales between the two automakers was 114,034 vehicles.”

And last month, there was news from the Land of the Rising Sun that Toyota— long reluctant to get in on the EV game— announced that they intended on producing 3.5 million EVs a year by 2030.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Toyota intends on making its upscale Lexus brand completely electric by 2030 in the U.S., China, and Europe.

Toyota is also set to launch a new version of their Toyota Sequoia according to Autoblog.com.

So, if you want to buy some stock in reliable company and invest in a car that lasts for the next twenty years, consider purchasing Toyota.

And if anyone says you aren’t being a good American by purchasing shares of a foreign car, remind them that we are a capitalist country, so we are in fact living the American dream and just doing our patriotic duty!