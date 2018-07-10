Trump Sets Sights On Obama’s Misguided Climate Change Regulations

Coming just a day after the Trump administration took the latest step toward eviscerating Obamacare, today the administration is advancing its plan to replace the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s misguided efforts against global warming with a new rule expected to be friendlier to the coal industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that it sent the new rule to the White House for review. The document itself was not released, but Trump has been outspoken in his desire to prop up the ailing U.S. coal industry by rolling back what he considers burdensome regulations.

The EPA said it would seek public comment on the matter only after the White House review is completed.

The submission of the rule to the White House on Monday coincided with former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler’s first day at the helm of the EPA, following last week’s resignation of Administrator Scott Pruitt amid multiple ethics scandals.

Wheeler, like Pruitt, has expressed skepticism about the extent to which coal, oil and gas emissions drive climate change.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block said in a statement that the agency intends to move expeditiously on the replacement rule. But Block did not provide a timeline.

The EPA declared last year that the old rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet. In December, the agency announced it would craft a replacement plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from the electric utility sector.

The U.S. Supreme Court had put Obama’s plan on hold in 2016 following a legal challenge by industry and coal-friendly states.

Coal company stocks were mixed on the news. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares were up 1.14%, Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) share price was down 0.33% and Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE: CLD) shares were up 1.97% as of 2 p.m. EDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.