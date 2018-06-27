MAJOR Victory For Trump: Supreme Court Rules Against Unions

President Donald Trump took another victory lap Wednesday on Twitter, hailing the Supreme Court’s decision that states can’t force government workers to pay union fees, dealing a major financial blow to organized labor.

The court’s conservative majority paid off once again — for the second day in a row — in a narrow 5-4 vote along party lines. The decision fulfilled a long-time wish of Republicans to do away with so-called fair share fees that nonmembers pay to unions in about two dozen states. Organized labor is a key constituency for Democrats.

Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

“Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!” Trump tweeted shortly after the decision came down.

The decision, which came a day after the high court upheld Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, overturned a 41-year-old outcome that allowed states to require public employees to pay fees to unions, even if they elected not to join the union.

The court ruled the law violates First Amendment protections by compelling workers to support unions they might disagree with.

“States and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees,” Justice Samuel Alito said in his majority opinion in the latest case in which Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of Trump, provided the key fifth vote for a conservative outcome.

The last time the court considered the case in 2016, it ended in a 4-4 split following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Unions strongly opposed Trump’s nomination of Gorsuch.

Unions claim the outcome could affect more than five million government workers in about two dozen states and the District of Columbia.

The unions’ argument was that so-called fair share fees pay for collective bargaining and other work unions do on behalf of all employees, not just its members.

More than half of the states have right-to-work laws, which ban mandatory fees.

A recent study by Frank Manzo of the Illinois Public Policy Institute, and Robert Bruno of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign estimates public-sector unions could lose more than 700,000 members over time as a result of the court’s decision, as well as a loss of political influence.

However, Justice Alito said in the majority opinion that unions could “experience unpleasant transition costs in the short term, but those problems pale in comparison to “the considerable windfall that unions have received … for the past 41 years.”

Billions of dollars have been taken from workers who were not union members in that time, he said.

“Those unconstitutional exactions cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely,” Alito wrote.

The decision is the third in less than a week lauded by Trump and conservatives. On June 21, the Supreme Court ruled that states could force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

“Big Supreme Court win on internet sales tax – about time! Big victory for fairness and for our country. Great victory for consumers and retailers,” Trump tweeted.

Big Supreme Court win on internet sales tax – about time! Big victory for fairness and for our country. Great victory for consumers and retailers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.