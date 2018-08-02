The Trump administration has proposed raising planned tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, turning up the pressure on Beijing in a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The United States has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports and is readying 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion worth to punish China for allegedly using predatory tactics to obtain U.S. technology. The Chinese have retaliated in kind.

Last month, the U.S. proposed 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese products — from parachutes to sardines — in response to China’s retaliation. But President Donald Trump now wants U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider more than doubling those tariffs to 25 percent. The government will seek public comment on the higher tariffs. A hearing on the levies is scheduled for Aug. 20-23.

“The Trump Administration continues to urge China to stop its unfair practices, open its market and engage in true market competition,” Lighthizer said Wednesday, adding that, “Regrettably, instead of changing its harmful behavior, China has illegally retaliated against U.S. workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses.”

Trump has threatened to escalate the conflict even more by taxing virtually all of the $500 billion worth of goods China ships annually to the United States.

“The president is going to continue to hold China responsible for their unfair trade practices,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This has gone on for long enough and he’s going to do something about it.”

China Responds to Tariffs Proposal

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi responded early Thursday morning, saying threats to hike tariffs run against the trend toward globalization and will hurt U.S. businesses and consumers.

“Well, I should point out that nowadays we live in a globalized world,” Wang said while attending a regional meeting in Singapore. “We’re not doing 19th century trade,” he added.

“Goods flow from one country to another along the globalized industrial value chains. So is the United States trying to put tariffs on its own companies?”

Wang said Beijing recognizes that the U.S. side was trying to put pressure on China.

“But we don’t think such an approach will work. We hope that the trade policy makers in the United States will be cool-headed and listen to the voice of U.S. consumers and pay high attention to the voice of the American business community …” he added, noting that higher tariffs will add to costs for U.S. companies operating in China and for consumers.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Beijing was open to dialogue but gave no indication about the status of possible negotiations.

“Our door for dialogue is always open. But dialogue must be based on mutual respect, equality, rules and credibility,” said Geng. “Now, the U.S. coerces and pressures others unilaterally. It will only be counterproductive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.