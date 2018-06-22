Trump Lobs New Threat as Tariffs on US Goods Begin

The trade dispute tit-for-tat is on.

President Donald Trump tweeted a new threat Friday, this time directed at the European Union as tariffs on whiskey, Harley Davidson and other U.S. products began.

Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

“Based on the Tariffs and Trade Barriers long placed on the U.S. and it great companies and workers by the European Union, if these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the U.S. Build them here!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the EU started enforcing its tariffs Friday on $3.4 billion worth of American imports as part of a growing global trade rift that’s likely to intensify over the next few weeks. The tariffs are in retaliation for duties the Trump administration has imposed on European steel and aluminum.

The EU trade commissioner has acknowledged that the EU targeted some iconic American items to put political pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump and senior U.S. politicians. European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said the EU’s response is proportionate and reasonable.

Daniel Gros, director for Economy and Finance at the Center for European Policy Studies, said everyone stands to lose in a trade war, but the U.S. has put itself in a weaker position.

“I think the United States is losing more because it has put tariffs on a very important input which very often it doesn’t produce itself,” he said. “The EU perhaps will find a few disgruntled consumers who have to pay more for their Harley Davidsons, but that is not a big loss for us.”

Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on EU steel and 10 percent on aluminum on June 1. Europeans claim that breaks global trade rules.

The German auto lobby also had a response Friday to Trump’s threat, warning against escalating matters further.

It said in a statement: “The German auto industry calls for continued talks with the United States, despite the current difficult situation, in order to strengthen trans-Atlantic relations and solve existing problems.”

It adds that a trans-Atlantic agreement that conforms to the rules of the World Trade Organization “could be a possible pathway.”

The spat is part of a wider tussle over global trade. In two weeks, the United States will start taxing $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. soybeans and other farm products.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.