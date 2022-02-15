Oil is inching closer and closer to hitting $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, and economists are warning it could trigger higher inflation.

My first car was a hand-me-down 1978 Ford Mustang hatchback.

The only air conditioning it had came in the form of hand-cranked windows (a SLIGHT problem in Florida, especially when it rained), and the gear shift was a little suspect, but it got me from point A to point B and it cost me nothing but gas.

My first solo trip was in the summer of my junior year of high school. I drove to our two-a-day football practice, and for the first time in my 16 years on the planet, I understood what freedom really felt like.

It wasn’t too long after that first solo trip that I got my first ticket.

I took a shortcut through a gas station to avoid road construction. Of course it was a dumb move, but I was 16 AND I was late for football practice!

I also remember filling up with gas for the first time too. I didn’t remember what side the gas tank was on and I didn’t know the trick about the arrow in the gas gauge, so I had to move the car in order to fill up.

Can you guess how much I paid per gallon?

I’ll give you a hint: back in the 80s, it wasn’t $3.50 per. It wasn’t even one-third of that price.

No, the first time I filled up, I paid a whopping 88 cents per gallon.

Oil On The Move

At one point, a five-dollar bill could fill up half a tank…but now, you’ll be lucky if $5 even buys you a SINGLE gallon in some states (yes, we’re looking at you, California). So, it’s safe to say, those salad days of less than a dollar gas are long gone–and they’re never coming back.

We’ve seen gas prices go up and down over the past decade, peaking during the Obama years and dropping in the Trump era. Now, in 2022, we have a new president, and oil prices are starting to creep back up to the levels we saw eight years ago.

That’s right, oil is surging toward $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014–but unlike back in 2014, there’s more on the line than just high gas prices this time around.

As we all know, inflation has been ravaging the globe.

Higher prices across the board have been creating havoc at the pump and the cash register as consumers pay more for just about everything, including food, electronics, and daily household goods.

However, the fact that gas is inching higher should be a red flag to pay attention to, because those higher prices threaten to deal a one-two combo to the face of the world economy by further hindering growth prospects and driving inflation up even higher.

The coupling of limited growth and sky-high inflation is troubling, especially for the Federal Reserve, tasked with trying to curb inflation and keep our country out of a recession… or worse.

Those problems will most likely be the top points of conversation when the group of 20 finance chiefs meets for the first time this year.

A Lot On The Line

Oil’s surging price is a double-edged sword when looked at from a 30,000-foot view because while the rising oil prices could compound the inflation problem, it’s offering all kinds of opportunities for investors who saw what was coming.

There have been calls for an oil surge echoing from last year when President Joe Biden nixed the Keystone XL Pipeline his first month in office and then banned fracking permits on federal land a few weeks later.

If you look at the oil future prices on the days that the White House announced these changes, you’ll notice an immediate spike both times.

But the trouble it would cause seems to outweigh the money a few will make. According to Bloomberg Economics’ Shok model, a jump in crude to $100 by the end of this month from around $70 less than two months ago would lift inflation by about half a percentage point in the US and Europe over the second half of 2022.

That’s not good, folks.

And I hate to be a party pooper, but it can still get worse from there. JPMorgan Chase says that a $150 per barrel climb (something that is VERY possible) would all but stall global expansion and send inflation into the stratosphere, pushing it to over 7%!

It’s a pickle, that’s for sure…

But until we’ve figured out how to store renewable energy for future use, this is the hand we’ve been dealt.

Of course, with oil surging, EVs seem to be grabbing even more of a market share.

Are the two related? Maybe.

However, all we can really do is hope that oil doesn’t get too high–but just realize that a great man once said, “Well, you can put all your hope in one hand and s**t in the other, and guess which one is going to fill up first?”

Hoping does nothing.

We have two choices: do nothing or hedge our bets with oil. Maybe invest in an oil company, maybe look for an oil ETF…we have options.

Just don’t wait. If you’re going to act, I would suggest acting now.

You don’t want to be last in line…

“A century ago, petroleum – what we call oil – was just an obscure commodity; today it is almost as vital to human existence as water.” – James Buchan