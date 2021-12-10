It’s common knowledge that the market begins to slow down the closer we get to Christmas—so with everything going on, should we go on hiatus now?

As I’m sure you can guess by the title of this article, today we’re going to explore the possibility of us investors making like a bear (not a bear market, mind you, but an actual four-legged animal) and simply hibernating through the rest of December.

Wait…

Did I really just suggest that we should take the rest of the month off and let the market do its thing without us?

Now, I may not know what you’re thinking at this moment, but I do know what’s probably going through my bosses’ minds: “Shawn, are you nuts?! Why would you tell our subscribers NOT to do the thing that we get PAID to help them to do?! Are you not happy with your job?!”

Actually…no, that’s not what I’m saying. And I am happy with my job.

I’m not suggesting that we take the rest of the month off from investing, but I am suggesting that, with everything that has been happening in the markets lately, maybe… possibly… we may want to consider it?

Maybe think about it?

Just a little?

A Case For Laying Low

Look, I fully understand that November and December have historically been strong months for stocks. The Santa Rally is a very real thing, as big-time investors sell their weaker performers and buy up some runners in order to end the year on a high.

But with the big drops over the past couple of weeks, Wall Street has been hit with a one-two combination that has left investors feeling a bit battered.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID, the nixing of “transitory” from the description of inflation, and rumblings of “tapering” and “rate hikes” from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have heads all over Wall Street spinning.

All of this negative action happening so close together has sent the VIX—a measure of volatility in US stocks inferred from the amount people are paying for options—above 30 for the first time since February.

Worse, it’s sent CNN’s Fear and Greed Index into the “extreme fear” region as well.

People are freaked out, and with the holidays just a few weeks away, wouldn’t it be prudent for us to just let our portfolios coast for the rest of the month and then pick things back up after New Years?

Absolutely NOT! Are you nuts?! What kind of a psycho would EVER suggest doing something like that?

Of course we shouldn’t stop trading! If we do that, the communists win.

Three-Step Plan To A Peaceful Holiday Season

Ok, that may be a little extreme…but there’s no reason for us to stop trading. Again, that’s not what I’m suggesting.

All I’m saying is that we may want to pull back a little bit until we see how 2022 is going to shape up.

So, I have a three-step plan to help you tune out the worry of volatility in the markets for now until you’re ready to jump back in full-tilt.

First step: Avoid reading too much financial news.

If you want to know what’s going on Money & Markets and the Money Moves team will keep you abreast of any of the big developments.

You don’t need to be permanently connected to your phone to be a good investor.

Step two: Don’t constantly check your portfolios, be they stock investments or crypto investments.

Some bouts of brief volatility could have you making emotional decisions at a time when you don’t need to be stressing about it.

And finally, step three: Create firm numbers at which you’ll exit from your more volatile plays.

Maybe it’s having a firm stop loss of 20%…

Or maybe if one of your plays doubles, you’ll sell half your position and let the rest ride.

Regardless, decide RIGHT now to set up price alerts and/or stop losses and you won’t have to worry about looking at your phone every 90 seconds.

That doesn’t sound too hard, does it?

Again, these are just steps for those that are feeling a little overwhelmed right now.

For the rest of us that are out there and ready to trade, nothing changes.

We’ll continue to do what we do so you can do what you do.

Wait…

Did you hear that?

That noise you just heard was a collective sigh from my bosses…

Looks like I get to keep my job for now! Whooooooo!

“Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s the best thing going. Wooooo!” – Ric Flair