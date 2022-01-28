This is the question that many American consumers have been asking themselves over the past two years.

And when they do find meat on grocery store shelves, it is expensive.

How expensive? Damn expensive!

However, while that might be bad for our weekly budget, these high prices present an opportunity to buy stock in major meat-producing companies to offset the losses.

One such company is Tyson Foods.

Tyson is the world’s largest producer of chicken, pork, and beef, and is the second-largest food company in the Fortune 500.

You undoubtedly have heard of their major brands, which include Jimmy Deans, Hillshire Farm, and Ballpark.

With higher prices come higher operating margins, and that is one of the reasons that Tyson has been so profitable to the tune of an expected $50 billion in revenue in 2022.

According to Zacks, Tyson is “Trading at an attractive 12.89 forward P/E, Tyson Foods has been gaining on strategic growth efforts including focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. For fiscal 2022, TSN expects to grow its total volumes by 2-3%, outpacing the overall protein consumption growth.”

Zacks also reported, “TSN has delivered an earnings beat for past six quarters running, posting a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 25.15%. The company most recently reported quarterly EPS of $2.3 back in November, a 4.55% surprise over consensus. TSN stock has outperformed the market over the past year with a greater than 42% return.”

With the current market downturn, consumer staples such as those produced by Tyson usually outperform the market during down times.

Fun fact: The meat industry is the largest sector of the agriculture market, and agriculture is the largest sector of the U.S. economy.

Meat prices have been on the rise due to increased demand, both foreign and domestic, during the pandemic.

America has been exporting meat, especially pork, to China due to the decimation of their hog stock from disease.

Economists also blame a lack of slaughterhouse capacity, labor shortages, high trucking costs for the rise in meat prices.

Some, including President Joe Biden, have blamed the concentration of market power in the hands of only a few meat producing firms as the reason for the high prices.

Beef retail prices rose 30% from the beginning of 2020, before pandemic lockdowns began, to a peak of $7.90 per pound in October. Prices remain high but are coming down slightly.

Whichever factor is the ultimate culprit for rising meat prices can be debated about amongst Brainiac economists, but for our purposes at Money Moves, we are pumped about buying shares of Tyson, and you should be too.